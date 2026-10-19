Blue Language Labs Launches MyOS Business for AI Agents

LAS VEGAS, Oct 19 — Money20/20 USA – Blue Language Labs, the company building infrastructure for AI agents to conduct real business, today introduced MyOS Business, an operating system that enables agents to carry out commercial work across companies and systems. Agents act on accepted agreements to coordinate orders, fulfillment and payments, while each business retains independent control over its agents’ permissions, spending and commitments. Initial applications help small and midsize businesses win customers, generate repeat business and build reseller partnerships.

In a survey of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program members, 76% reported using AI, while only 14% said it was fully embedded in their core operations. The findings highlight a gap between adopting AI and integrating it into everyday business. For busy small business owners, AI adoption needs a clear purpose, defined goals and measurable results. MyOS Business puts agents to work on winning customers, generating repeat business and building reseller partnerships. Shared agreements connect that work to orders, delivery and payments, with each owner controlling what their agents may do.

“AI agents can give a small business the reach and capabilities of a much larger organization,” said Zor Gorelov, CEO of Blue Language Labs. “Owners set the terms and limits; agents do the work. That lets small teams pursue more opportunities and build relationships that keep generating business.”

How MyOS Business works

The initial release applies this shared foundation to three paths to growth:

Win new customers. Agents help owners identify relevant customers and commercial opportunities, prepare tailored offers and carry out approved outreach. Accepted offers lead to agreements and orders, with staff confirming capacity before a commitment is made.

Agents help owners identify relevant customers and commercial opportunities, prepare tailored offers and carry out approved outreach. Accepted offers lead to agreements and orders, with staff confirming capacity before a commitment is made. Bring customers back. Owners create repeat-business offers and loyalty programs that give customers a reason to return. MyOS counts qualifying orders only after they are verified as paid and fulfilled, so agreed customer benefits are earned through completed purchases.

Owners create repeat-business offers and loyalty programs that give customers a reason to return. MyOS counts qualifying orders only after they are verified as paid and fulfilled, so agreed customer benefits are earned through completed purchases. Build revenue-generating partnerships. Agents help businesses develop reseller and referral relationships, preparing proposals and commercial terms for owner approval. Once both businesses accept the terms, agents coordinate orders, delivery responsibilities and payment conditions.

For example, a hotel could offer a nearby restaurant’s group dining package as part of its corporate event services. The restaurant gains a new sales channel; the hotel gains an additional source of revenue. Their agreement defines the package, pricing, what the restaurant will provide and how each business gets paid. Before the hotel confirms the dining package, its agent works with the restaurant’s agent and staff to check availability. Once confirmed, the agents arrange the meal and track what each business is owed. They use the same agreement for future bookings, reducing calls, emails and manual follow-ups.

Agreements and Mandates keep owners in control

Blue Agreements record the commercial terms accepted by participants, including pricing, delivery responsibilities and payment conditions. A Mandate defines an agent’s permissions and limits: whom it may engage, what it may commit to, how much it may spend and when human approval is required.

Business owners approve prospect lists, outreach batches and new partners. Changes to approved terms, offers or limits also require approval. Agents cannot expand their own permissions; requests outside their authority go to the owner or designated staff member.

Early users in the United States and the European Union

Blue is working with an initial group of businesses, including hospitality businesses in the United States and the European Union. Among them is Chama Mama, the Georgian restaurant group with locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Blue and Chama Mama are developing programs centered on office outreach, catering and repeat business.

“Some of our most promising growth opportunities are right outside our doors, in the offices, organizations and businesses around our restaurants,” said Tamara Chubinidze, CEO of Chama Mama. “We’re excited to work with Blue Language Labs to turn those connections into lasting relationships that generate repeat catering orders and events at our restaurants. MyOS Business agents can help coordinate offers, orders and partner responsibilities, while our team stays in control of what we promise and how we deliver.”

See MyOS Business at Money20/20 USA

MyOS Business is generally available starting October 19, details here. Money20/20 USA attendees can see MyOS Business in action at Blue Language Labs booth #22085.

In addition, CEO Zor Gorelov will discuss agents that coordinate business beyond the payment step on the panel “Let the Agents Do More Than Pay” on Tuesday, October 20, at 2:20 p.m. PDT on the ArrA.I.val Stage. He will be joined by Amias Gerety of QED, Neha Narkhede of Oscilar and Danielle Aviles Krueger of Plaid.