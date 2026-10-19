Balboa Water Group Powers Luxury Spa Design

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct 19 — Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is proud to highlight the role of its operating company, Balboa Water Group (“Balboa”), in the newly unveiled HANSCRAFT SP—116, a luxury spa designed by Studio F. A. Porsche.

Introduced at the interbad trade show in Stuttgart, Germany, the SP—116 brings together HANSCRAFT’s expertise in spa manufacturing, Studio F. A. Porsche’s signature design philosophy, and Balboa’s advanced wellness technology. The result is a sophisticated spa experience that blends thoughtful design, engineering, and comfort.

Created to complement contemporary architecture and outdoor living spaces, the SP—116 features clean lines, refined materials, and seamlessly integrated technology. Its design moves beyond the traditional concept of a hot tub, positioning the spa as an extension of the living environment.

Balboa contributed key technologies that bring the spa to life, including its spa control systems, user interfaces, hydrotherapy jets, and Silk Skin technology. Together, these components are designed around relaxation, comfort, and effortless enjoyment.

“We are incredibly proud to contribute to a project that brings together this level of design, craftsmanship, and innovation,” said Billy Aldridge, President, Electronics for Helios. “The SP—116 represents an exciting direction for the spa industry, where advanced technology and exceptional design come together to create something truly distinctive. Being part of this project reflects Balboa’s commitment to helping our customers elevate the self-care ritual.”

The HANSCRAFT SP—116 will also be showcased at the upcoming Piscine Global exhibition November 17-20 in Lyon, France, where both HANSCRAFT and Balboa Water Group will be exhibiting. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the spa’s design up close and learn more about the technologies contributing to its performance. Visit HANSCRAFT at booth 4K128 and Balboa at booth 6D26.