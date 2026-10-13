Boomi and Jade Global Partner on Governed AI Agents

TOKYO, Oct 13 — Boomi, the data activation company for AI, and Jade Global, a Boomi Certified Platinum Implementation and Managed Services Partner specializing in manufacturing transformation, today announced an expanded partnership to help manufacturers deploy AI agents in production operations with the data integrity, governance, and control those environments demand. Jade Global will deliver manufacturing-specific solutions built on the Boomi Enterprise Platform, bringing Boomi’s active data foundation and Agent Control Plane to the plant floor and the supply chain.

Manufacturers face a particular version of the enterprise AI challenge. Operational data is distributed across ERP, MES, PLM, quality, warehouse, and supplier EDI systems, much of it on legacy infrastructure. AI agents that act on that data without a trusted foundation or an audit trail introduce risk precisely where manufacturers can least afford it: production schedules, inventory positions, supplier commitments, and regulatory records. As a result, agent initiatives in manufacturing frequently stall between a successful pilot and production use.

“Manufacturers have some of the richest operational data in the enterprise and some of the strictest requirements for acting on it,” said Dan McAllister, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels, Boomi. “The question is no longer whether agents can do useful work on a production line or in a supply chain. It is whether the business can see what an agent did, trust the data it acted on, and account for the outcome. That is what the Agent Control Plane and the active data foundation beneath it are designed to deliver, and Jade Global brings the manufacturing depth to put that into practice.”

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities. Boomi provides the active data foundation, keeping master and operational data synchronized across the applications, APIs, and data sources that run a manufacturing business, along with the Agent Control Plane to build, run, control, test, and manage agents across their lifecycle, with policy enforcement through Boomi’s AI and MCP gateways and full observability through the Agent Control Tower. Jade Global brings its Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Framework, powered by Boomi, together with nearly a decade of manufacturing integration, data management, and B2B/EDI managed services experience delivered through its integration center of excellence. The company has worked with Boomi since 2017 and achieved Platinum Implementation Partner status in 2019.

“Japanese manufacturers set the global benchmark for quality and operational discipline, and they rightly expect the same rigor from AI,” said Arun Menon, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Jade Global. “An agent that adjusts a production schedule or flags a supplier exception must be as traceable as any change made on the line. Many of the manufacturers we work with are also modernizing integration systems built over decades, and that modernization is exactly the foundation agents need. With Boomi, we help them do both: connect and govern their operational data, then put agents to work on it with every action recorded and accountable. We are committed to supporting manufacturers in Japan as they move agentic AI from pilot to production.”

The partnership delivers the following outcomes for manufacturers building and operating AI agents:

Agents grounded in trusted operational data. Items, bills of material, suppliers, equipment, and quality records are continuously reconciled and synchronized, so agents act on current data rather than stale extracts and every record they touch is traceable to its source.

Items, bills of material, suppliers, equipment, and quality records are continuously reconciled and synchronized, so agents act on current data rather than stale extracts and every record they touch is traceable to its source. Governance on every agent action. Policy is enforced through Boomi’s AI and MCP gateways, higher-risk actions such as modifying a purchase order or releasing a production hold can require human approval, and every decision is logged for audit.

Policy is enforced through Boomi’s AI and MCP gateways, higher-risk actions such as modifying a purchase order or releasing a production hold can require human approval, and every decision is logged for audit. Deployment where manufacturing requires it. Agents run locally, regionally, or in the cloud to meet plant latency, data residency, and sovereignty requirements under a single control plane.

Agents run locally, regionally, or in the cloud to meet plant latency, data residency, and sovereignty requirements under a single control plane. Manufacturing-ready implementation. Jade Global’s framework and methodology, adapted for agentic use cases, provide prebuilt patterns for supplier exception handling, maintenance follow-through, and demand-to-supply rebalancing, shortening the path from assessment to production.

For the more than 30,000 customers on the Boomi Enterprise Platform and the manufacturers Jade Global serves across discrete, process, and high-tech manufacturing, the partnership provides a path to run AI agents under the same governance, observability, and audit controls those organizations already rely on for mission-critical integrations. The expanded offering is available now through Jade Global.