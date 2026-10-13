Verlas Marks the Festive and Wedding Season with The Verlas Festive Edit – The Gold & Diamond Jewelry Sale

13 October 2026: New York-based digital-first fine jewelry brand Verlas has announced its very first annual festive sale The Verlas Festive Edit, for its Indian customers, from October 10th for a limited period, offering Flat 30% off diamond value and 15% Off* on making charges sitewide across its modern luxury diamond jewelry collection crafted in BIS hallmarked 14K and 9K gold, with free shipping pan-India.

As the festive and wedding season begins, Verlas is extending its limited-time offer, making it a timely opportunity to discover and shop its fine jewelry collection. The 30% Off* offer gives customers the opportunity to celebrate the season with designs made to be gifted, worn, styled, and cherished long after the occasion.

What defines Verlas isn’t a single aesthetic, but a modern design philosophy rooted in exceptional craftsmanship and effortless wearability. Every lab-grown diamond is IGI-certified and hand-selected by Verlas‘s artisans, with each diamond setting meticulously chosen to enhance its beauty and complement the jewelry design. The result is a portfolio of luxe designer fine jewelry suited to jewelry gifting, crafted in BIS hallmarked gold and set with IGI-certified lab-grown diamond brilliance that feels as versatile and timeless. From stylish hoops that transition seamlessly from festive celebrations to evening occasions, pendants that pair as naturally with traditional silhouettes as they do with contemporary dressing, and bangles designed to be layered, mixed, and styled anew with every look. Rather than being reserved for milestones alone, Verlas creates designs that become an integral part of how modern women dress, through celebrations, milestones and every day in between.

The festive season is also the beginning of India’s much-loved wedding calendar, bringing with it a series of celebrations, from intimate family gatherings and festive dinners to engagement ceremonies, cocktail evenings and wedding festivities. Jewelry naturally becomes part of these moments, whether it is chosen as a meaningful gift, styled for a special occasion, or selected as a piece to become part of someone’s everyday collection. Verlas brings a modern perspective to wedding jewelry, with lab-grown diamond designs made in yellow, white, and rose gold options that are made to complement both traditional and contemporary wardrobes.

For those looking to refresh their festive jewelry collection or searching for a meaningful jewelry present for someone special, Verlas’ unique and modern diamond jewelry designs are one of those rare choices that can mark an occasion while continuing to be worn long after it has passed. From delicate and chic everyday pieces to statement styles for celebrations, Verlas offers designs across women’s and men’s jewelry that can move effortlessly between festive dressing, wedding celebrations and everyday wear.

The collection spans wedding rings, engagement rings, statement and everyday rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, bangles and cuffs, with designs ranging from celestial and floral motifs to geometric pyramid and swirl detailing across the collection, including unisex designer collections and exclusive jewelry for women and men too.

Designer-recommended styles you shouldn’t miss this festive and wedding season:

Verlas Entwined Diamond Crossover Ring: Smooth metal bands and diamond-set strands cross over each other, with a diagonal row of round brilliant diamonds across the top. Verlas Round Pear Toi-et-Moi Studs: From the Toi-et-Moi Collection, these studs combine pear- and round-cut lab-grown diamonds that sit side by side in each earring, set in solid gold prongs. Verlas 5-Stone Luxe Pendant Necklace: Five graduated lab-grown diamonds trace the collarbone. Verlas Stellar Charm Bracelet: A double-chain bracelet with star-shaped charms, centred on a pavé-set star charm with a cut-out centre. Verlas Heart-Cut Horizontal Eternity Band: Heart-shaped lab-grown diamonds are placed horizontally in a seamless loop. Verlas Alyssa Marquise Diamond Studs: Part of the Alyssa Collection, these studs feature marquise-cut lab-grown diamonds forming an X-shaped floral motif, with a radiant round diamond at the centre of each stud. Verlas Zenyth pyramid spiked diamond cuff bracelet: Belonging to the Zenyth Collection, these cuff bracelet features a continuous row of bold pyramid motifs wraps around the cuff. Verlas La Fleur Diamond Silhouette Necklace: A necklace from the La Fleur Collection, it showcases bezel-set diamonds framed by micropavé diamond petal silhouettes. Verlas Wide Starlit Sky Bangle: The Starlit Collection features this bangle where round diamonds are dispersed across a satin-finished gold plate in a flush setting.

The 30% offer is applied automatically at checkout, with no minimum purchase required, and is valid on diamond jewelry sitewide. All designs are available in yellow, white, and rose gold in 14K and 9K. The festive offer continues Verlas‘s push into India’s lab-grown diamond segment, where demand has been growing for jewelry suited to daily wear as well as life’s most meaningful celebrations.

The offer goes live on the Verlas India website today, with pan-India free shipping, 15-day returns, and lifetime exchange and buyback.