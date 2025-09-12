Box Announces Next-Generation AI Agents to Drive Intelligent Workflows

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., September 12, 2025 — Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced a new set of agentic solutions to reimagine how work gets done. These announcements include Box Extract, a data extraction solution powered by AI agents that delivers accurate data and insights from a multitude of content types including documents, presentations, images, and more; Box Automate, an agentic workflow automation solution designed to orchestrate work across agents and teams; and the addition of powerful AI capabilities to Box Apps, Box’s no-code solution for quickly building intelligent applications to manage content-driven business processes. Box will be showcasing these innovations and more later today at the company’s annual BoxWorks conference in San Francisco.

“As AI agents rapidly integrate into every vertical and domain, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how work gets done,” said Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box. “This new generation of intelligent agents is expanding the boundaries of enterprise software, enabling organizations to automate previously impossible tasks and unlock massive new value. At Box, we are building AI solutions like Box Extract, Box Automate, and Box Apps to power these agentic workflows, which are designed to meet the complexity of real-world business processes and drive the future of work forward.”

“Historically, a massive portion of our organization’s work relied on manually digging through contracts, reports, and scanned documents to find the information we needed,” said Jennifer Kady, GM IBM Data at IBM. “With Box, we’re leveraging highly accurate data extraction to turn our unstructured information into trusted, actionable data using watsonx. Having high-confidence information at our fingertips means we can accelerate decisions, reduce manual effort, and deliver better outcomes for our customers.”

Introducing: Box Extract

Enterprises create and manage vast amounts of content – from contracts and invoices to presentations, spreadsheets, scanned forms, images, and more. Locked within this content are critical data and insights that drive key decisions, power critical workflows, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Yet, much of this value remains trapped inside unstructured formats, making it difficult, slow, and expensive to access at scale.

Box Extract simplifies the process of data extraction across the enterprise and enables organizations to manage extraction at scale. At its core, Box Extract uses agentic reasoning, powered by Box AI Standard and Enhanced Extract Agents, to understand documents and extract information. Further, it enables teams to customize those agents and applies advanced techniques to enable higher accuracy and reliability in the process.

With Box Extract, users will be able to:

Handle a wide range of formats including PDFs, spreadsheets, scans, and images, to extract structured data from across the enterprise;

Apply advanced content understanding to accurately interpret text, tables, handwriting, barcodes, and other complex inputs;

Capture semantic relationships between fields by enabling the extraction of deeply nested and interrelated data points;

Ensure data quality at scale with built-in validation, cleaning, and formatting to deliver actionable outputs ready for enterprise workflows;

Integrate data extraction in applications and business processes via the Box Extract API.

From contracts and invoices to shipment records, handwritten forms, brand assets, and more, Box Extract uses AI to enrich unstructured content with ready-to-use data. This streamlines work across the enterprise – helping sales accelerate deal cycles, legal review contracts with precision, finance reconcile payments seamlessly, HR onboard new hires quickly, and operations keep supply chains moving.

“In hospitality, managing large volumes of information has long been a manual, time-consuming effort,” said Eric Skogen, Senior Director IT Operations at Sage Hospitality Group. “Box’s advancements with data extraction allow us to turn unstructured content into trusted data with speed and confidence. That means our teams spend less time searching for information and more time focusing on high-value work, leading to more efficient operations.”

Introducing: Box Automate

Box Automate is a new agentic workflow automation solution that enables organizations to orchestrate work across agents and teams. Designed to empower organizations with the latest AI innovations, Box Automate makes it possible to leverage agents to streamline processes, accelerate decision-making, and expedite work that previously had to be done manually.

Coming soon, Box Automate supports everything from routine task automation to fully autonomous, cross-system agentic workflows. Whether triggered by an AI Agent, routed dynamically between teams and tools, or executed entirely by autonomous agents, Box Automate empowers organizations to streamline business-critical tasks and unlock new levels of productivity.

With Box Automate, users will be able to:

Design and manage workflows visually using an intuitive, no-code/low-code builder built for AI-native processes;

Create and customize agents for specific workflow needs, including foundational Box agents such as Q&A, Compose, Extract, Search and Research agents

Route tasks dynamically between these agents, people, and systems based on business logic and real-time context;

Drive end-to-end automation with Box-native tools like Box Forms, Box Doc Gen, Box Sign, and Box Hubs;

Extend and integrate workflows into custom applications and across systems via APIs.

From contract management to client onboarding, field operations, sales automation, invoice processing and more – Box Automate combines the speed of agents, the precision of AI, and the security and compliance of Box to transform departmental and line-of-business workflows across industries.

Introducing: Powerful AI capabilities in Box Apps

Box Apps represents a powerful way to manage business-critical processes – enabling organizations to build intelligent no-code dashboards that bring together content, metadata, users, workflows, and now agents. By combining data-powered dashboards, agent-assisted analysis, and embedded workflows, Box Apps turns static repositories into dynamic business tools – enabling faster, more precise decision-making at scale. This enables teams to reimagine use cases like contract management, digital asset libraries, onboarding and more – for the AI-first era.

With new functionality in Box Apps, users will be able to:

Leverage agent-assisted analysis to identify trends, anomalies, and recommended actions within their content;

Use natural language queries powered by AI to quickly filter, sort and explore content views;

Generate dynamic data visualizations such as charts and graphs for clear, actionable insights;

Create and manage multiple dashboards to serve the unique needs of different teams or user roles;

Embed apps directly into third-party platforms like Salesforce for seamless access and interaction.

“As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, they need AI solutions that not only extract insights but also automate and streamline content-driven workflows securely and at scale,” said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Content and Knowledge Management Strategies at IDC. “With the introduction of Box Extract, Box Automate, and the latest enhancements to Box Apps, Box is innovating with a comprehensive, agent-powered platform that helps organizations unlock structured data, drive intelligent automation, and empower users with actionable insights – all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance.”

Across these agentic solutions, Box continues to empower customers with flexibility and extensibility across their AI experiences. Customers can choose the state-of-the-art AI models from Anthropic, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, OpenAI, and xAI that best fit their business needs using Box AI Studio and Box AI APIs. Additionally, customers can extend Box content across third-party and custom agents using the remote Box MCP Server and existing integrations with Anthropic Claude, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Mistral Le Chat, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Salesforce Agentforce, with GitHub Copilot, IBM WatsonX Orchestrate, ServiceNow AI Agent Fabric, and more coming soon.

Availability

Box Extract, Box Automate, and enhancements to Box Apps will be available in the coming months to customers on Enterprise Advanced plans. For more information, visit the Box blog and tune into BoxWorks.