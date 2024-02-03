Cheryl A. Danehart Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R.

Ellicott City, MD, February 03, 2024 – Cheryl A. Danehart of Ellicott City, Maryland, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of journalism.

About Cheryl A. Danehart

Cheryl A. Danehart is the senior copy editor at The Washington Times. Her expertise lies in editing, writing headlines, fact-checking, proofreading, social media use, captioning, and development and knowledge of style guides.

Danehart has been with The Washington Times for 24 years, starting there as a copy editor. Prior to that, she served as copy editor for Ogden Newspapers and worked in radio and television.

A graduate of West Virginia University, Danehart has a B.S. in journalism and is certified in digital marketing communications.