Cheryl A. Danehart Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R.

Ellicott City, MD, February 03, 2024 – Cheryl A. Danehart of Ellicott City, Maryland, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of journalism.
About Cheryl A. Danehart
Cheryl A. Danehart is the senior copy editor at The Washington Times. Her expertise lies in editing, writing headlines, fact-checking, proofreading, social media use, captioning, and development and knowledge of style guides.
Danehart has been with The Washington Times for 24 years, starting there as a copy editor. Prior to that, she served as copy editor for Ogden Newspapers and worked in radio and television.
A graduate of West Virginia University, Danehart has a B.S. in journalism and is certified in digital marketing communications.
“I am honored to be chosen as a Woman of the Month as we begin a promising new year. To be among the tapestry of professional women recognized by P.O.W.E.R. fills me with pride. Sharing our dedication to a better world and knowledge that elevates us all will weave a legacy of inspiration for the next generations of empowered women,” Danehart said.