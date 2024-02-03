Swiss healthcare company Roche inaugurates its new campus

Pune, 3rd, February 2024 – Roche announces the official inauguration of its Digital Centre of Excellence in Pune, India, marking a significant milestone in its history in India. This strategic presence in Pune reflects Roche’s commitment to becoming a centre for digital talent and thought leadership. Over the past three years, Roche has undertaken a transformative journey in Pune, earning recognition as a respected voice in the industry.

This trajectory has positioned the new Digital Centre of Excellence in Pune as an excellent opportunity to harness the power of technology and digital transformation. The new campus has been designed as an employee-centred experience and ecosystem zone, incorporating valuable learnings gained from post-pandemic workplace design. It is designed as an immersive experience, fostering an inclusive environment that promotes mental wellness. There are several wellness zones and areas for relaxation, along with the availability of mental wellness experts to support the well-being of Roche employees.

The 200,000-square-foot campus can accommodate nearly 1,300 professionals dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that harness the power of the latest technologies, such as data and analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. These innovative solutions further enhance Roche’s pioneering efforts in personalised healthcare.Speaking on the occasion, Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions, said, “The expansion of our campus In Pune reinforces our long-term commitment to India. Through harnessing the power of technology, we strive to create innovative digital healthcare solutions that offer actionable data-driven insights, advancing personalised healthcare and making a global impact on patient outcomes.