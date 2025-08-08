Club Diego Announces Genre-Defying Electronic Night Featuring Emerging Artists on 10th August

Gurugram, 08th August 2025: This Sunday, 10th August, Club Diego is set to host a cutting-edge night of electronic music, spotlighting some of the most progressive and emerging names in India’s underground scene. The carefully curated lineup brings together a diverse mix of live acts and DJs pushing sonic boundaries and redefining the future of club culture.

Here’s a quick look at the featured artists:

Artist Lineup & Profiles

SINNO

Swiss-based DJ/producer with Indian roots, SINNO brings a cross-cultural blend of Afro, Latin, and Oriental electronic sounds. Known for hypnotic sets and genre-bending energy.

AKHLAD (Live)

A multi-instrumentalist and producer delivering cinematic, emotionally resonant live sets. Known for layering modular synths with Indian textures.

DANIKA (Live)

Ambient-driven, immersive live act who blurs the lines between performance art and sound design. Expect atmospheric builds and melodic depth.

AGNY-Z (Live)

Experimental and high-intensity, AGNY-Z is redefining live performance formats through a fusion of electronic chaos, punk energy, and raw visuals.

BahaAR

Deep basslines, percussive grooves, and seamless transitions — BahaAR is quickly becoming a staple name in India’s underground club circuit.

Kuraana

Merges minimal tech with tribal and South Asian influences to create a hypnotic, high-BPM experience that keeps dancefloors locked in.

UNO

A fresh face with a sharp sense for high-energy, genre-fluid dance sets. UNO blends futuristic club sounds with accessible hooks.

Voystra

Known for emotive, melodic techno and experimental blends, Voystra’s sets offer a moody, introspective take on modern electronica.