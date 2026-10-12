CM Tamang Joins Sadbhawana Sammelan Celebrating Spirituality and Human Values

New Delhi, 12 October 12: Chief Minister of Sikkim, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, attended the Sadbhawana Sammelan in the presence of Minister for Tourism, Rural Works, Irrigation, Public Works, Culture and General Administration, Government of Uttarakhand, organised by Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti (MUSS), at Rangpo Goli Ground, on Saturday.

Speaking to the devotees, HH Shri Satpalji Maharaj shared his insights on Sanatan Dharma, emphasising the importance of spiritual values, moral conduct and leading a life dedicated to the service of humanity. He also reminisced about his longstanding association with Sikkim and reflected on the bond he shares with the state.

In addition, he appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang across various sectors and acknowledged the state government’s continued efforts towards development, public welfare and the well-being of its people. He lauded the state’s achievements and progressive initiatives, extending his blessings and best wishes for continued growth and holistic development.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the relevance of Manav Dharam in fostering harmony among physical health, mental well-being, and spiritual growth. He then underscored the role of medical science and meditation, noting that while medical science addresses physical ailments, while meditation helps cultivate inner peace, mental clarity and spiritual awareness.

The Chief Minister also lauded the contributions of HH Shri Satpalji Maharaj towards spiritual enlightenment, social welfare and educational empowerment. He highlighted on the Mission Education initiative, which seeks to support underprivileged children by facilitating access to educational resources. He then reiterated the message of “One Nation, One Flag, One Spirit”, underscoring the importance of national unity, harmony and collective responsibility.

He further highlighted the state’s longstanding tradition of communal harmony, where people from diverse cultural, religious and linguistic backgrounds coexist in an atmosphere of mutual respect, further emphasising that the principles of Manav Dharam strengthen the spirit of unity, promoting cooperation and respect towards building an inclusive society.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken to support the Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti and advised the devotees to imbibe the teachings of Manav Dharam and translate the values into meaningful actions in their daily lives.

Likewise, Shri Vibhuji Maharaj apprised the audience of the importance of spirituality and moral values in shaping individual character and facilitating a balanced society.

Drawing upon the principles of Sanatan Dharma and the teachings of Manav Dharam, he encouraged attendees to cultivate compassion, inner awareness, and a sense of responsibility towards other beings. He further stated that the true essence of spirituality lies in its practice in everyday life through righteous conduct and selfless service.

During the programme, a powerpoint presentation showcasing the social, spiritual and humanitarian activities of the Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti was also showcased.

The Sadbhawana Sammelan was celebrated with devotional bhajans, dance performances, and a felicitation ceremony, marking the occasion with messages of spiritual harmony and collective well-being.