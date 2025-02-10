EY GDS strengthens commitment to environmental conservation on World Wetlands Day

Pune, India February 10, 2025: EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) had launched a series of programs across the country on the occasion of World Wetlands Day. The initiative is part of the dedication of EY GDS to support the preservation of wetlands across India, highlighting the organization’s broader commitment toward environmental conservation.

To mark the event, around 200 EY GDS volunteers constructed 15 floating wetlands at the Pashan Lake in Pune, each measuring three feet by four feet, and planting close to 240 saplings of the Canna Indica species. The Pune event is part of a larger project undertaken by EY GDS on World Wetlands Day. Apart from Pashan Lake in Pune, the other lakes selected for this initiative include: Chacharia Lake, Kolkata, on 07 February; Ulsoor Lake, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on 14 February; and Durgam Cheruvu Lake, Hyderabad, on 14 February.

Floating wetlands enhance wetland biodiversity by promoting the growth of vegetation, which plays a key role in improving water quality, controlling shoreline erosion, and mitigating climate change. The initiative incorporates hydroponic technology for water filtration, potentially improving the overall water quality. This global observance of the event highlights the crucial role wetlands play in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

Manesh Patel, Global Operations Leader, EY GDS, said, “At EY GDS, we believe in driving meaningful change through collective action. On World Wetlands Day, our initiatives across the country showcase our commitment to environmental sustainability as our volunteers actively contribute to wetland restoration across India. By protecting these vital ecosystems, we take a step toward a greener, more sustainable future.” Rumi Mallick Mitra, Director, Corporate Responsibility, EY GDS, said, “At EY GDS, we believe that even small actions can lead to a significant collective impact in protecting our planet. Our initiatives are designed to foster a culture of sustainability, and through our latest project, we aim to improve the ecological health of some of India’s most important water bodies.”

EY GDS has undertaken several initiatives to reduce our environmental footprint and promote sustainability. In FY24, globally, EY GDS planted 150,000 saplings as part of its sustainability program. By investing in such impactful sustainability initiatives, the organization continues to play a key role in fostering environmental stewardship and driving positive change for communities and ecosystems alike, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to environmental conservation.