Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited achieves Robust Sales of 3,830 Electric Two-Wheelers in January 2025

Mumbai, 10th February 2025: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (WIML), a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles under the brands ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’, sold 3,830 electric two-wheelers, including both high-speed and low-speed models, in January 2025, recording an 18.76% year-on-year growth from 3,225 units sold in January 2024.

Additionally, the company sold 22 electric three-wheelers under the ‘Joy e-rik’ brand, including both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “We have begun 2025 on a strong note with an 18.76% growth in electric two-wheeler sales, which reflects growing consumer trust on the Joy e-bike brand while accelerating the shift towards sustainable mobility. With the government’s continued focus on strengthening the EV ecosystem and promoting clean transportation, we are optimistic about sustained industry growth. The steady adoption of our electric three-wheelers further reinforces the demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solutions. At Wardwizard, we remain committed to driving innovation and supporting India’s transition to a greener future.”

Further strengthening its position as a key player in the industry, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has recently has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C4V, a New York-based lithium-ion battery technology company specialized in battery cell design and optimization. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone toward advancing battery technology and enhancing the performance of electric vehicles, aligning with India’s vision for green mobility.