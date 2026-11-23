MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov 23 — Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Vive Collision property for $3.9 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in New Jersey and corporate-operated under a long-term, triple net lease with approximately 19 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.