PORTLAND, Ore., Nov 23 — This Thanksgiving, LAIKA is giving back to the hometown that helped bring WILDWOOD to life. On Sunday, November 29, the Portland-based animation studio will invite local audiences to enjoy complimentary screenings of its critically acclaimed film throughout the Portland area. Fifteen theaters have already signed on, offering more than 7900 seats across 37 screenings, with additional participating locations expected to be announced.

Set in a fantastical version of Portland and handcrafted by LAIKA’s artists in Oregon, WILDWOOD is a love letter to the city and its extraordinary creative community. Portland audiences have embraced the film with remarkable enthusiasm, making the city one of the standout markets for WILDWOOD nationally.

Now LAIKA is bringing that connection full circle, joining forces with theaters across Portland to celebrate the community that inspired the film and has supported it so enthusiastically. The screenings are part of a wider Thanksgiving homecoming celebration, which also includes a special WILDWOOD soundtrack event featuring Portland musician Colin Meloy at the Bagdad Theater on Friday evening, November 27.

WILDWOOD is a sweeping, handcrafted fantasy filled with magic, danger, heart, and wonder — made to be experienced together on the big screen. It is Certified Fresh with a 97% critics’ score and 96% Audience score (Certified Hot) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Seven of the film’s ten highest-grossing theaters across the U.S. and Canada are right here in the Portland area, demonstrating the remarkable connection between LAIKA and its hometown.

“Portland isn’t just where we make our films. It’s part of who we are,” said David Burke, LAIKA’s Chief Marketing and Operations Officer and Executive Producer on WILDWOOD. “WILDWOOD was inspired by this city, brought to life by an extraordinary community of artists here, and embraced by hometown audiences in a way that has been incredibly meaningful to all of us. This Thanksgiving, we want to say thank you by bringing Portlanders together to share something special at the movies.”

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis (Jacob Tremblay), Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover the strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect WILDWOOD’s fragile future, she will have to risk everything. From Oscar®-nominated and BAFTA®-winning LAIKA, WILDWOOD is a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice, and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.

Created by more than 1,200 artists and technologists, WILDWOOD represents an extraordinary achievement in handcrafted filmmaking. From its intricate puppets and costumes to its elaborate sets and fantastical landscapes, the film reflects the artistry, imagination and creative ambition that have defined LAIKA’s work in Oregon for more than two decades.

COME HOME TO WILDWOOD – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Complimentary tickets will be available for screenings at participating theaters throughout the Portland area, with 15 locations and 37 screenings already confirmed. Additional locations and showtimes may be announced.