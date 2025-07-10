Former UTI President and Mutual Fund Industry Veteran, Mr. Debasish Mohanty joins The Wealth Company as Chief Strategy Officer

Mr. Mohanty is a Mphil in Economics from JNU, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CIIAB) and has led key functions and advisory roles across UTI, L&T and HSBC AMC

Chandigarh, July 10th, 2025– The Wealth Company – A Pantomath Group Company today announced the appointment of Mr. Debasish Mohanty as Chief Strategy Officer for their Asset Management Arm. Mr. Mohanty is a mutual fund industry veteran with more than three decades of extensive experience in the Indian Mutual Fund Industry. He has a proven track record of driving growth and strategy across verticals as a value-creating growth leader, change driver and a future-shaping strategist. He has also been an active member of multiple working committees of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), including the ARN Committee, Common Platform Committee, and Operation & Compliance Committee. Mr. Mohanty is also a Contributor to domain ideation, industry policymaking and mutual fund awareness initiatives.

Mr. Mohanty previously served as the National Head of Sales and President at UTI AMC. In the past, he had headed other functions at UTI such as Policy Research, Business, Transformation Projects, Corporate Communication and Marketing.

Mr. Mohanty possesses a deep understanding of financial products, consumer insights, and distribution possibilities in the mutual fund industry. He is a postgraduate and M.Phil in Economics from JNU and also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law from Government Law College Mumbai. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Wealth Manager (CWM), and Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). Complementing his extensive industry experience, Mr. Mohanty has completed Advanced Management programs at Kellogg’s Business School, ISB Hyderabad, and IIM Ahmedabad, equipping him with cutting-edge knowledge and insights to drive strategic growth and leadership in the financial sector.

“Mr. Mohanty is often referred to as the encyclopedia of Mutual Fund Industry and with more than three decades of experience in the Indian financial sector, he brings a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to the Wealth Company. His strategic acumen in public, private and foreign categories of mutual funds will be invaluable to our organization. We’re confident that his insights and guidance will significantly contribute to our company’s growth and success”, said Ms. Madhu Lunawat, MD & CEO, Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings Private Limited

Adding to It, Mr. Debasish Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer, Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings Private Limited said,” As Chief Strategy Officer, my focus will be on driving growth, innovation, and strategic initiatives that enhance The Wealth Company’s position in the market. I’ll work closely with the leadership team to identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and develop strategies that drive long-term value creation for our stakeholders. I’m excited to bring my experience and passion for innovation to The Wealth Company and contribute to the organization’s success”

Currently, Mr. Mohanty also serves as an Independent Director on the board of LIC Pension Funds Ltd., operating under the aegis of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).