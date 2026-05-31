Procolored X one Kickstarter Campaign Surpasses $860,000, Demonstrating Strong Demand for Desktop Hybrid UV Printing and Laser Production

With more than 200 backers and growing momentum toward the $1 million mark, X one brings laser engraving, cutting, full-color UV printing and UV DTF sticker production into one compact workflow.

City of Industry, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2026) – Procolored, a global manufacturer of lightweight inkjet printing solutions, today announced that its X one Kickstarter campaign is live and has surpassed $860,000 in pledged support from more than 200 backers. The early response underscores demand for compact, professional-grade production tools that combine multiple customization processes in one desktop system.

The campaign’s early performance puts X one within reach of the $1 million crowdfunding milestone before the campaign closes. Designed for small business owners, e-commerce sellers, makerspaces, schools and creative professionals, X one integrates laser engraving, laser cutting, full-color UV printing and UV DTF sticker production into a single workflow.

For creators producing engraved-and-printed goods such as wood signs with color-filled logos, etched metal nameplates, custom acrylics, personalized tumblers and UV DTF transfers, traditional production often requires multiple machines, manual realignment and repeated setup. X one is designed to reduce that complexity by keeping the workpiece in place from preparation through finishing.

Unlike systems that simply place separate functions in one enclosure, X one is engineered to coordinate laser processing and UV printing as part of a unified production flow. The laser can help prepare surfaces for improved ink adhesion, engrave recessed areas for color fill, cut finished shapes from the same material and support accurate positioning for the UV printheads. The result is one setup, one alignment and fewer workflow interruptions for finished, multi-process products.

“The response from backers shows that creators are looking for a simpler way to combine engraving, cutting and full-color UV production,” said KK Jin, Founder and CEO of Procolored. “X one was built to remove the friction of using separate machines and repeated realignment. Surpassing $860,000 in pledged support is a strong validation of that need, and we believe the campaign has the momentum to approach the $1 million mark.”

Built for Independent Makers and Small Businesses

X one combines a dual-laser system with dual UV printheads to support a broad range of applications and materials. The 20W blue diode laser is designed for wood, acrylic, leather and plastics, while the 2W infrared laser supports precise metal marking. Dual UV printheads deliver up to 1440 DPI output with CMYK, white ink and varnish support.

With up to 140 mm of working height, X one can accommodate tumblers, signage and other oversized or irregular objects that are difficult to produce on many standard desktop UV printers.

The system also includes integrated roll-to-roll UV DTF sticker production, allowing finished transfers to be produced in one pass without a separate laminator. CCD camera positioning with infrared height detection helps the machine read object placement and adapt to surface contours. An onboard touchscreen allows users to start, pause, monitor jobs and adjust settings without staying tethered to a computer.

Additional features include AI-powered design tools, a growing template library and automated printhead protection systems, including white ink circulation, agitation and self-cleaning functions designed for longer production runs.

The X one launch builds on Procolored’s growing presence in the digital printing market and follows a previous Kickstarter campaign that attracted hundreds of backers, further validating demand for accessible production tools among entrepreneurs and creators.

The X one Kickstarter campaign is now live and is scheduled to run through July 4, 2026. For more information or to secure launch pricing, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/procolored/procolored-x-one-full-color-uv-laser-in-one-system.

About Procolored

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global manufacturer of lightweight inkjet printers, developing DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printing solutions for a range of materials, including fabrics, acrylic and glass. Procolored products are sold in more than 31 countries and regions and support more than 30,000 home-based entrepreneurs and small businesses in launching and expanding digital printing operations.

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