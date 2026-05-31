Zynaty Living Launches Its First Flagship Experience Store in New Delhi A Curated Destination for Contemporary Interiors, Functional Luxury & Bespoke Design Solutions

New Delhi, May 2026: Zynaty Living, the luxury interior and lifestyle brand founded by Divya Singh, proudly announces the launch of its first flagship experience store in Chattarpur, New Delhi, a thoughtfully designed destination that brings together elevated aesthetics, functional living, and personalized interior solutions under one roof.

Designed as an immersive experience space rather than a conventional showroom, the flagship store reflects Zynaty Living’s signature design philosophy rooted in timeless elegance, material richness, refined craftsmanship, and functional luxury. The space showcases the brand’s expertise across bespoke interiors, luxury kitchens, statement bar units, architectural millwork, wardrobes, wall paneling, custom furniture, lighting, carpeting solutions, and curated décor elements tailored for contemporary lifestyles.

Known for its sophisticated spatial concepts and attention to detail, Zynaty Living works extensively with premium materials, handcrafted finishes, natural textures, elegant veneers, stone surfaces, metallic accents, layered lighting, and artisanal detailing to create spaces that feel modern, warm, and deeply personal.

A key highlight of the brand’s design language is its focus on functional furniture and customized living solutions where aesthetics seamlessly merge with usability. From intelligently designed kitchen layouts and luxury wardrobe systems to sculptural bar installations and statement wall treatments, every element is designed to enhance the experience of everyday living while maintaining a strong visual identity.

The flagship experience store offers clients a comprehensive design ecosystem, allowing homeowners, architects, and interior enthusiasts to explore personalized solutions for every aspect of interior living. The space has been carefully curated to demonstrate how functionality, craftsmanship, and design storytelling can coexist harmoniously within modern homes.

Speaking on the launch, Divya Singh said: “Zynaty Living was created from the belief that interiors should feel deeply personal and intuitive to the people who inhabit them. With this flagship store, we wanted to create a space that not only showcases design, but also inspires people to experience how thoughtful materials, functional layouts, craftsmanship, and detailing can completely transform the way we live. For us, luxury is about comfort, individuality, and creating spaces that hold meaning over time.”

With projects across India and Dubai, Zynaty Living has steadily established itself as a contemporary luxury design house known for its bespoke approach, refined styling, and turnkey interior solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

Located at D-56, First Floor, Main 100ft Road, Chattarpur, New Delhi, the flagship store invites architects, designers, homeowners, and design connoisseurs to discover a world where interiors are crafted with intention, sophistication, and enduring elegance.