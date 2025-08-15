FTCCI Celebrates 79th Independence Day

We are an unstoppable nation”: R. Ravikumar, President, FTCCI

Hyderabad, August 15, 2025 — The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), the 108-year-old and one of the most vibrant regional trade bodies in India, celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Friday with great patriotic fervour.

Mr. R. Ravikumar, President of FTCCI, along with Mr. K.K. Maheshwari, Senior Vice President; Mr. Srinivas Garimella, Vice President; Ms. Veena, Secretary; Mr. Suresh Singhal, Immediate Past President; other past Presidents, office bearers, and members, hoisted the national flag at Federation House, Red Hills, Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ravikumar said, “Independence Day is a moment to honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and to reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the hard-won freedom. Every Indian is a patriot, and we saw this unity and commitment recently during Operation Sindhu. Today, India is a strong and globally recognised nation. We are unstoppable. The world is watching how we respond to global challenges like the tariff war initiated by the USA. We are no longer a small or passive nation.”

He also emphasised the importance of education and called for instilling a deep sense of national pride in every citizen.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K.K. Maheshwari, Senior Vice President, said, “Freedom is not free — it is earned through great struggle. Over the past 79 years, India has made remarkable progress. However, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. We must grow stronger together. Today, India is one of the most developed nations with a robust economy and growing GDP. We are the world’s most preferred destination for foreign investment. The future belongs to India.”

Several staff members, office bearers, committee chairpersons, and industry veterans also participated in the celebration.