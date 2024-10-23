Full-suite HRMS greytHR Hosts Customer Meet at Kochi

Kochi, 23 October 2024: greytHR, a full-suite HRMS for ‘hire-to-retire’ people and payroll solutions, hosted an exclusive customer meet at Kochi. The event, aptly named ‘greyt2gether’, was organized at The Avenue Center Hotel on October 18. The Kochi event brought together greytHR customers for a productive thought exchange and felicitation of long-standing relationships.

With over 70 delegates in attendance, the event commenced with a company overview and a presentation on what the brand greytHR means to its customers. K. P. Sajan, Enforcement Officer, delivered a keynote address on “Recent Developments in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF)”. Team greytHR showcased new features and underscored how they can add value to the HR function. A dedicated customer feedback session followed this presentation.

Three esteemed ‘Iconic’ customers, who have been with greytHR for 8+ years, were honored for their continued trust. Each customer shared valuable insights on how greytHR has transformed their HR processes. Their experiences underlined greytHR’s consistent reliability and value in helping organizations streamline operations and achieve long-term success.

“The Kochi edition of greyt2gether was a great opportunity to meet and greet our clients in the region. Since they spoke about their greytHR experience, every conversation at the venue has been a learning experience for us,” stated Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR.

“This meet enabled us to connect personally with longstanding users of greytHR. We are now doing our best to distill their feedback and inputs into actionable imperatives that would help enhance our offerings further,” added Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO of greytHR.

The event was a platform for Team greytHR to address several queries and help customers gain a thorough understanding of the product. It concluded with a networking session where the delegates exchanged knowledge and experiences with their peers.