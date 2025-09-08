Government of India and Israel Ink Bilateral Investment Deal

New Delhi, Sept 8, 2025: The Government of India and the Government of the State of Israel signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) in New Delhi today. The Agreement was signed by Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Israel’s Finance Minister H.E. Mr. Bezalel Smotrich, in the presence of senior officials from both countries.

The pact aims to boost trade and mutual investments, ensure investor protection, provide independent dispute resolution, and safeguard investments while preserving regulatory rights. With bilateral investments currently at USD 800 million, the agreement is expected to significantly enhance economic cooperation.

Both ministers highlighted opportunities in fintech, defense, cybersecurity, and innovation, while reaffirming solidarity against terrorism. The Israeli Finance Minister also invited Smt. Sitharaman to visit Israel.