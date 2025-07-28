HnK Parts Expands Inventory with Newly Added LG Refrigerator Parts to Support Smarter, Energy-Efficient Kitchens

Florida City, FL, July 28, 2025 — HnK Parts, a trusted provider of home appliance replacement components, proudly announces the expansion of its LG refrigerator parts inventory. This move is aimed at better serving customers who rely on LG’s advanced cooling technology and energy-efficient appliances.

The newly added range includes essential components such as compressors, fan motors, thermostats, and damper assemblies—all sourced from verified LG-certified suppliers. These parts are engineered to meet LG’s rigorous standards for performance and compatibility.

“We’ve expanded our LG parts line to meet rising demand from consumers who want to extend the life of their refrigerators without compromising on efficiency,” said a spokesperson from HnK Parts. This enhancement to our catalog supports smarter maintenance for modern households.

Highlights of the Newly Added LG Refrigerator Parts:

Damper Assembly – Supports LG’s smart cooling features by controlling airflow and maintaining balanced internal temperatures.

Compressor – Offers high cooling capacity with reduced noise and energy consumption.

Evaporator and Condenser Coils – Essential for efficient heat exchange and continuous cooling cycles.

Fan Motors – Promote uniform air circulation in all compartments.

Door Gaskets and Switches – Ensure airtight seals, reducing energy waste and maintaining food freshness.

This product expansion is part of HnK Parts’ ongoing mission to support homeowners and technicians with reliable, OEM-compatible components for all major appliances.