SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced in Price

Las Vegas, NV, July 28, 2025 — SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars has announced a permanent price reduction for its SmartTOP convertible top control module for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. The retrofittable SmartTOP module is now available for 149.00 Euros plus tax. “We’re pleased that even more VW Beetle drivers can now enjoy the benefits of our feature-rich upgrade,” says PR spokesperson Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP module is installed aftermarket and adds smart functionality designed to make everyday convertible use more convenient. One of the key features is One-Touch operation of the top while driving. This means the top opens or closes automatically after a single tap of the button – no need to hold the switch for the entire duration of the top movement anymore.

Another feature is remote operation of the convertible top via the factory key fob. With a simple button combination, users can start the top’s opening or closing sequence remotely. “The top can be opened as you approach the vehicle,” adds Sven Tornow. No modifications to the vehicle key are necessary.

An ongoing top movement is not interrupted when starting or stopping the engine. The module can be disabled at any time, and all features are fully configurable to individual preferences. A USB port integrated into the SmartTOP module allows for connection to any PC or Mac, enabling easy installation of free software updates provided by Mods4cars.

For straightforward installation, the package includes a plug-and-play wiring harness. Installation requires no cutting of wires – connections are made by simply plugging parts together – allowing for a trace-free removal at any time.

The SmartTOP comfort module for the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is now available for 149.00 Euros plus tax. A version for the Volkswagen EOS is also offered.

Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing its smart convertible modules. Supported vehicle brands include: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.