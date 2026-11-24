New Delhi, Nov 24: India’s textile and apparel industry is targeting a market size of $350 billion by FY2031, including $100 billion in exports. The target reflects the sector’s growing focus on manufacturing expansion, export opportunities and stronger global competitiveness.

According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India’s textile industry is currently valued at around $190-200 billion and employs more than 45 million people. The sector needs to grow by over 10% annually to achieve its target.

Exports to Drive Industry Growth

India’s textile and apparel exports currently stand at around $37 billion. Reaching the $100 billion target by FY31 will require annual export growth of more than 20%.

Manufacturers will need to improve product quality, expand production capacity and explore new international markets. Sportswear, knitwear, premium clothing and synthetic fabrics are among the segments offering opportunities for export growth.

Manufacturing and Technology to Improve Productivity

The report highlights the need to strengthen India’s textile manufacturing facilities and improve productivity. Developing integrated textile clusters, covering spinning, fabric processing and garment manufacturing, could help reduce costs and improve production efficiency.

Modern machinery, automation, artificial intelligence and better worker training can also help Indian manufacturers improve their competitiveness in global markets.

Business Impact and Employment Opportunities

The expansion of the textile sector could benefit garment manufacturers, small businesses, suppliers and exporters. Increased investment in factories, technology and infrastructure may create fresh employment opportunities, particularly in garment manufacturing and textile processing.

With more than 45 million people already working in the sector, further growth could also support women workers, small entrepreneurs and businesses across the textile supply chain.

Industry Outlook

India’s textile industry has a strong domestic market, an established manufacturing base and a large workforce. These factors provide opportunities to expand production and increase exports over the coming years.

However, achieving the $350 billion target will depend on investment, improved productivity, modern manufacturing facilities and better access to international markets.

Key Industry Figures

Current industry value: $190-200 billion.

Target by FY2031: $350 billion.

Current exports: Around $37 billion.

Export target: $100 billion.

Required annual industry growth: Over 10%.

Required annual export growth: Over 20%.

Employment: More than 45 million people.

Conclusion: India’s textile sector is entering an important phase of growth. Higher investment, better technology and stronger export opportunities could help manufacturers expand their businesses, create jobs and strengthen India’s position in the global textile market by 2031.