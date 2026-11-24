Mumbai, Nov 24: The Indian stock market is closed today, Tuesday, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for regular trading. Stock market activities will resume on Wednesday, November 25.

However, commodity market trading will be available during the evening session. The morning session, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will remain closed, while evening trading will take place from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

Sensex and Nifty Fall Sharply on Monday

In the previous trading session on Monday, November 23, the Indian stock market ended in the red. Heavy selling in banking, metal and automobile stocks pulled down the major indices.

The BSE Sensex dropped 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Similarly, the Nifty 50 declined 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65.

Banking stocks witnessed significant selling. The Nifty Bank index fell 3.17% to close at 62,585.35.

The broader market also remained weak. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.01%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.66%. However, the IT sector performed better, with the Nifty IT index gaining 1.69%.

Tata Steel and APL Apollo Deal in Focus

On the corporate front, Tata Steel remained in the spotlight after agreeing to acquire a 9.99% stake in APL Apollo Tubes from a promoter entity in the first phase of the transaction.

Investors will also keep an eye on the primary market, as three public issues are scheduled to open this week, along with three upcoming stock market listings.

US Stock Market Shows Strong Recovery

Global markets delivered positive signals after US stocks recorded a strong rally on Monday.

The S&P 500 closed at 7,237.17, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 49,595.31. The Nasdaq Composite also gained sharply to close at 24,089.56.

The positive performance of US markets may influence investor sentiment when Indian stock markets reopen.

What to Expect on Wednesday?

Indian investors will return to trading on Wednesday, November 25. Market participants are likely to watch banking stocks, global market movements, foreign investor activity and major corporate developments.

After Monday’s sharp fall, investors will be looking for signs of stability and a possible recovery in the domestic market.

For now, the market holiday gives investors a break before trading resumes tomorrow.