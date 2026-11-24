NEW YORK, Nov 24 — The Empire State Building (ESB), the “World’s Most Famous Building,” today announced its 2026 holiday celebrations, with festive décor throughout the iconic Observation Deck Experience, a Radio City Rockettes combo ticket, visits from Santa Claus, and screenings of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and “Elf.” Movie nights will take place on select dates Dec. 11 – 19 and Santa will visit on select dates Dec. 4 – 20. The seasonal lineup invites New Yorkers and visitors to celebrate the holidays at the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do.

“There is no better place for holiday activities in NYC than the Empire State Building, where the traditions of the season meet an authentic New York experience,” said Andrew Giancamilli, president of the Empire State Building Observation Deck and brand management. “From our festive décor and holiday movie nights to our world-famous views, we invite guests to celebrate the season at a place that is part of New York’s history and so many visitors’ holiday memories.”

All Dressed Up for the Holidays

The Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience will be decked out in festive holiday décor, which includes a seasonal photo corner on the northeast side of the 86th Floor Observation Deck with the New York City skyline as its backdrop. Visitors can explore the interactive second-floor museum before they head up 1,050 feet above street level to New York City’s highest 360-degree outdoor observation deck–the only observation deck in NYC with outdoor heaters for the winter season. For views from 1,250 feet above street level, guests can add access to the enclosed 102nd Floor Observation Deck, which features floor-to-ceiling windows.

Skyline Views and Holiday High Kicks

Guests can pair a visit to the Empire State Building Observation Deck with the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at Radio City Music Hall through a special holiday combo ticket. The package combines the building’s immersive second-floor museum and 86th Floor Observation Deck with a ticket to select performances of the Christmas Spectacular for a day of classic New York City holiday activities.

Combo tickets start at $153 and are available at www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets/esb-radio-city-rockettes-ticket-bundle.

Holiday Classics Above the City

Fans can celebrate the Empire State Building’s place in holiday movie history with special screenings of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and “Elf,” two festive favorites that star the iconic landmark, on the following dates:

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”: Dec. 11-12 at 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

“Elf”: Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 18-19 at 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Guests should arrive 45 minutes before their scheduled screening. For tickets and more details, visit www.esbnyc.com/best-nyc-holiday-empire-state-building-observation-deck.

Santa Takes His Wish Lists to New Heights

Families can meet Santa Claus and pose for holiday photos during special appearances at the Empire State Building on the following dates and times:

Dec. 4, 11, and 18: 2–4 p.m.

Dec. 5, 12, and 19: noon–3 p.m.

Dec. 6, 13, and 20: 1–4 p.m.

The visits offer guests a chance to share their holiday wish lists and add a seasonal photo to their tour of the Observation Deck. Tickets are available at https://www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets.

A Taste of the Holidays

Guests can warm up at Eataly’s pop-up located on the 86th Floor Observation Deck, which features hot chocolate with pistachio, gianduja, or caramel and whipped cream, plus a special ESB hot chocolate with espresso, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle. Italian treats include filled bomboloni and cannoli, alongside a selection of panini, gelato, and coffee.

Holiday Cheer Around Every Corner

Located steps from Herald Square and Macy’s flagship store, and a short walk from Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, the Empire State Building offers an ideal stop on a day of holiday shopping and sightseeing in Midtown Manhattan. Guests can pair skyline views with nearby gift shopping, seasonal treats, and beloved New York City holiday traditions.

Holiday Nights, Empire State Lights

The Empire State Building’s iconic tower lights will shine throughout the holiday season with dedicated lightings for Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year’s, in addition to the annual holiday music-to-light spectacular.

The tower lighting calendar and updates are available at https://www.esbnyc.com/about/tower-lights. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time information about ESB’s tower lightings.