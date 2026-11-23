Bengaluru, Karnataka: Prakruti Farms, a family-managed natural and organic permaculture farm located near Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, represents a family’s long-standing commitment to sustainable agriculture, biodiversity and living in harmony with nature.

Founded and developed by Raja Varun, his wife Nethra and his father R.V.Bhaskar, Prakruti Farms has grown from a passion for farming into a thriving natural farm and farmstay destination. The inspiration for this journey came from Mr.R.V. Bhaskar, whose interest in farming gradually developed into a lifelong passion for nurturing the land.

Building a Living Food Forest

Over the past 14 years, the family has invested time, effort and resources in developing the farm into a diverse agricultural ecosystem.

Several sections of the property are dedicated to a tropical, multi-layered food forest, with fruit trees, timber species, aromatic plants, herbs, medicinal plants and other vegetation. The farm also includes established chikoo and coconut orchards, along with betel nut plantations.

Prakruti Farms follows natural and regenerative farming practices that focus on improving soil health, supporting biodiversity, conserving water and reducing dependence on external chemical inputs.

One of the important practices followed at the farm is the preparation and application of Jeevamrut, a natural soil enrichment preparation made using cow dung and cow urine. Other practices include natural mulching, biomass recycling and encouraging beneficial plant and animal interactions within the farm ecosystem.

An Apiary and a Diverse Farm Ecosystem

The farm is also home to an apiary with multiple bee colonies. Honey harvested from the bee boxes is cold-extracted and made available to visitors and customers through the farm and its online store.

Prakruti Farms provides a habitat for a variety of domesticated animals, including indigenous cows, sheep, chickens, cats and dogs. These animals are an integral part of the farm environment and offer visitors opportunities to observe, interact with and learn about farm life.

A Farmstay Experience

To help visitors experience life closer to nature, the family has developed three independent cottages within the farm.

Guests can enjoy a peaceful stay surrounded by greenery, orchards and the food forest, with freshly prepared, homely vegetarian meals served during their stay.

Prakruti Farms also welcomes visitors for curated farm experiences, nature-based activities and small gatherings, offering an opportunity to step away from the pace of city life and reconnect with the natural environment.

A Family’s Continued Possession and Stewardship

The family has been involved in the development, maintenance and management of agricultural land parcels in Alakabalalu Village and Taralu Village, Yeshwantpur Hobli , Bengaluru district, for over 14 years.

The family states that it has maintained continuous and peaceful physical possession and management of the following land parcels:

Survey Nos. 34 and 35, Alakabalalu Village.

Survey Nos. 74 and 75/P9, Taralu Village, Yeshwantpur Hobli .

The land has been developed and maintained through sustained family involvement, agricultural activities, plantation work, infrastructure development and the establishment of the farmstay.

Prakruti Farms continues to represent the family’s commitment to nurturing the land, preserving biodiversity and demonstrating how natural farming and responsible land stewardship can create a productive and thriving ecosystem.

About Prakruti Farms

Prakruti Farms is a natural and organic permaculture farm and farmstay located at Tharalu Estate Cross, near Kaggalipura, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. The farm offers nature based stays and experiences, and produces natural farm products including cold extracted honey.

Website: https://www.prakrutifarms.in

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/SYLf2QLx51ydk9FVA

Address: Tharalu Estate Cross, Kaggalipura, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru – 560082.

Founders: R.V.Bhaskar and Raja Varun