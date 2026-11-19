MUMBAI, India & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov 19 — Clean energy solutions company Gentari and leading global investment firm KKR today announced that capital accounts advised by KKR have made a minority investment in Gentari Renewables India Pte Ltd, which holds Gentari’s renewables platform in India. ​​The investment will provide growth capital to support the platform’s continued expansion in the country.

India remains a key market for Gentari, underpinned by increasing renewable energy demand, supportive market fundamentals and long-term opportunities. The investment marks an important milestone in the evolution of Gentari’s renewables platform in the country. Today, Gentari’s India platform has approximately 8 GW of operating, under-construction and contracted renewable energy capacity, with a robust development pipeline. The platform serves commercial and industrial customers, as well as government entities, through a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage solutions, helping meet India’s growing clean energy needs. This reflects Gentari’s progress in scaling the business into one of its largest growth platforms. The strategic partnership with KKR brings together Gentari’s development, execution and operating capabilities with KKR’s long-term investment and deep infrastructure experience to support the platform’s next phase of growth.

Sushil Purohit, Group Chief Executive Officer, Gentari, commented, “This strategic partnership reflects confidence in the scale and maturity of the platform we have built in India as well as the strength of our growth trajectory. We are pleased to welcome KKR as an investor, given its long-term investment approach and deep experience supporting infrastructure and energy businesses globally. With KKR’s support, we are well-positioned to continue scaling the business as a self-sustaining renewable energy platform focused on long-term value creation.”

Hardik Shah, Partner, Asia Pacific Infrastructure, KKR, said, “India’s demand for reliable power is growing rapidly, creating a significant need for continued investment in the country’s energy infrastructure. We believe scaled platforms that can deliver increasingly sophisticated renewable energy solutions will have an important role to play in meeting that demand. Gentari has built strong capabilities across renewable generation, hybrid solutions and energy storage and we look forward to supporting the business in its next phase of growth.”

KKR has been investing in India’s infrastructure sector for more than a decade, with a focus on building and scaling platforms across sectors including renewable energy, power transmission, roads, logistics and transportation. In renewable energy, KKR has invested in Serentica Renewables and Hero Future Energies, building on KKR’s broader approach of supporting and scaling infrastructure platforms in India. Since 2011, KKR’s infrastructure platform has committed more than US$27 billion in energy transition and renewables infrastructure globally.

Following the investment, Gentari will continue to retain strategic oversight and operational control of the platform in India. This milestone reinforces Gentari’s long-term commitment to India and supports the next phase of expansion of its renewables platform in the country.