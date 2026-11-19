DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 19 — Square Australia and National Australia Bank (NAB) are teaming up to make banking and payments simpler for Australian businesses and give them greater control over their cash flow.

For small businesses, including those in retail and hospitality, cash flow matters, margins matter and time matters. The partnership combines NAB’s business banking expertise with Square’s leading payments and business tools to make it easier for customers to manage the everyday work of running a business.

Initially, the partnership will provide eligible NAB customers using Square access to Square’s flexible transfer feature, giving them more control over when their available funds are sent to their NAB Business Transaction Account.

From February next year, businesses can set a close of day time for each day of the week, with Square initiating the transfer of their available funds to their NAB Business Transaction Account 15 minutes later.

NAB Group Executive Business and Private Banking Andrew Auerbach said the partnership reflected the bank’s ambition to keep supporting customers to make running their business easier.

“Many hospitality and retail businesses don’t operate nine to five,” Mr. Auerbach said.

“A restaurant might finish trading late at night and need to pay suppliers the next morning. A café might need to buy tomorrow’s produce, so their banking and payments need to work around how they do business.

“NAB already supports businesses of all shapes and sizes across Australia. We want to keep raising the bar by finding practical ways to make running them easier.

“These sound like small things, but they can make a big difference when you’re running a business. Flexible transfer is the first Square feature being made available through the partnership and we want to build on it.”

Block Global Partnerships Lead Morgan Kuntze said the partnership combined Square’s technology and understanding of sellers with NAB’s expertise in business banking.

“Square works with businesses every day, helping them take payments and manage the day-to-day work that sits behind making a sale,” Ms. Kuntze said.

“By partnering with NAB, we can connect that experience more closely with banking and find new ways to make managing money simpler for sellers.

“Flexible transfer is the first step. Sellers can set their close of day schedule around the way their business operates, and Square automatically initiates the transfer of their available funds.”

For Axil Coffee Roasters, which has grown from a single Hawthorn cafe to more than 16 locations and hundreds of wholesale partners, managing cash flow is part of the everyday reality of running a growing hospitality business.

“There’s no standard working day in hospitality,” said Axil Managing Director David Makin.

“Some of our venues open incredibly early, others trade later, and every day we’re managing staff, stock and suppliers across the business.

“Being able to set our transfer schedule around how we actually trade gives us another level of control over our cash flow.

“We need the flexibility. The more our banking and payments can fit around how the business actually operates, rather than the other way around, the better.”

Through the partnership, NAB and Square plan to build on flexible transfer by exploring further ways to connect banking and payments, simplify cash flow and make it easier for Australian businesses to operate and grow.

NAB has opened up the ability for businesses to express interest in the partnership ahead of the full launch in early 2027 – click here for more information.