Kriti Sanon Unveils Game-Changing Hyphen Lip Balm Line at Spectacular Nykaaland Beauty Extravaganza

10th November 2023, India: Hyphen, the visionary skincare brand, celebrated a groundbreaking moment as Kriti Sanon launched their most awaited product range – The VIP Lip Balms. After the launch, the first reveal of the lip balms was done at the star-studded Nykaaland. The event showcased a unique blend of entertainment, beauty, and skincare, with activities such as customer engagement, influencer participation, and a dedicated booth, all hosted by Hyphen.

At the grand Nykaaland event, which brought the online beauty world into the physical realm, Kriti Sanon personally unveiled the Hyphen Lip Balm range. Nykaaland, an extravagant offline event, offered the perfect stage for the official reveal. The event stood as a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, effective, and affordable skincare solutions, responding to the passionate demands of its cherished customers.

Hyphen’s new Lip Balm range includes the Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balm – Vanilla, designed for all skin types. This product offers deep, long-lasting hydration, lip smoothening, and moisture barrier repair. It harnesses the power of Peptides, Vitamin E, Linoleic Acid, Squalane, and Shea Butter to create a nourishing blend that keeps lips soft and supple. Priced at Rs 349 for a 10g quantity, it can be applied as needed throughout the day.

Additionally, the Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balm – Peach mirrors these benefits, providing the same hydrating, smoothening, and moisture barrier repair advantages. This product, too, is priced at Rs 349 for a 10g quantity, allowing you to enjoy soft, supple lips whenever you like. For those seeking lip protection from the sun, Hyphen offers the All I Need LipScreen – SPF 30, Fragrance & Flavor Free. Suitable for all skin types, this product combines lip moisturization and sun protection. With key ingredients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Kojic acid, and Avocado Oil,

enriched with Pomegranate Oil, it’s available for Rs 399 for a 10g quantity and should be applied as needed throughout the day.

Kriti Sanon, in her role as Chief Customer Officer, expressed, “As the Chief Customer Officer, I had been reading a lot of comments and DMs asking us to create good lip balms. Honestly, lip balms have always been an essential part of my life and my skincare routine. Today I’m proud and thrilled to introduce Hyphen’s intensely hydrating lip balms, created on popular demand to give you the juiciest, glossiest hydrated lips. We’ve hyphenated powerful ingredients from nature and science to create our lip balm range, packed with vitamins, peptides, and a lot more goodness. I hope our VIP Lip Balms and the All I Need LipScreen make you smile brighter and pout better!”

The Nykaaland launch event was a true reflection of Hyphen’s commitment to innovative solutions that enhance everyday skincare routines. The Hyphen Lip Balm line is now available for purchase on the official website and leading e-commerce platforms, including Nykaa, Amazon, and Flipkart. It delivers the perfect blend of science and nature for all your lip care needs.