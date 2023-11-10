Mother’s Recipe and Actress Shweta Tripathi Collaborate to spread Fun and Festivity this Diwali with ‘Tyohaar Apne Andaaz Mein'

India, November 10, 2023: Diwali represents a time of joyous celebration, heartfelt togetherness, and the creation of cherished memories with loved ones. Recognizing the pivotal role of women in fostering the spirit of togetherness during Diwali, Mother’s Recipe, a renowned brand known for its delectable and traditional flavors, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with actress Shweta Tripathi for a unique #TyohaarApneAndaazMein campaign. As the name of the campaign suggests – it is about how each one is celebrating their Diwali in their own unique style and how Mother’s Recipe is adding to the festive fervor.

The collaboration between Mother’s Recipe and Shweta Tripathi seeks to encapsulate the essence of Diwali from a woman’s perspective, highlighting the significance of the festival as a time for nurturing familial bonds, spreading joy, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with laughter and love and of course lots of good food. As families come together to revel in the warmth of the festive season, the ‘Diwali Shayaris’ campaign aims to capture the heartwarming moments shared during this special time.

The Campaign Video:

The Instagram reel for #TyohaarApneAndaazMein is based on Ms. Shweta celebrating her Diwali with a twist of taste, celebrating Diwali in her own style. The campaign, inspired by the spirit of togetherness and the vibrancy of the festival, brings forth a series of ‘Diwali Shayaris’ that infuse a playful and quirky twist to the traditional celebrations, resonating with the joyful essence of both the brand and the esteemed actress. The video features a wide range of Mother’s Recipe products like Chutneys, papads, Pickles, and ready-to-cook spice mixes, which are a true celebration of Indian cuisine and home-cooked food.