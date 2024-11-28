Lava Launches Yuva 4 with 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery, and 90Hz Display

New Delhi, 28th November 2024: Lava International Limited, the leading Indian smartphone manufacturer, announces launch of its latest model in the Yuva series, the Yuva 4. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of first-time smartphone adopters Yuva 4 is punched with power performance, elegant design, and a lag-free experience. The new Yuva 4 will be available in two variants 4+64GB and 4+128GB at Lava’s retail outlets starting November 2024. The retail-first strategy is aimed at providing unique experiences to the consumers at the retail outlets and assure a positive post sales journey for the new adopters. The latest addition to Lava’s lineup will be powered by the UNISOC T606 chipset and will be available in three attractive color variants—Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Singh, Head-Product, Lava International Ltd. said, “The Yuva series has emerged as one of our most dynamic and sought-after smartphone ranges, designed to elevate the entry-level smartphone experience for our consumers. The latest addition, Yuva 4, embodies our commitment to delivering a seamless user journey, featuring new age design concepts and better value. Aligned with our product strategy, we are hopeful that Yuva 4 will bring unparalleled joy and functionality to our entry-segment consumers, redefining what they can expect from a budget smartphone.”

The Yuva 4 features a 16.55 cm (6.56″) HD+ Punch Hole Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing users with a vibrant and fluid viewing experience. Powered by the UNISOC T606 chipset, the device ensures robust performance across all applications. Its 5000mAh battery allows for extended usage without frequent charging interruptions. The smartphone also comes with RAM options of 4GB+4GB* and storage variants of 64GB and 128GB, ensuring users never run out of space. Running on the latest Android 14, the Yuva 4 offers a clean and intuitive user interface.

Equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, the Yuva 4 allows users to capture stunning photos and selfies with ease, thanks to its advanced camera system. The device’s premium glossy back design, coupled with a side fingerprint sensor, adds a touch of elegance and enhanced security. Available in three attractive color variants—Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black—this smartphone is designed to turn heads.

Yuva 4 comes with a 1-year warranty and free service at home, ensuring that customers have peace of mind and excellent support post-purchase.