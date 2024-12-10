Legacy by Gaurs’ Witnesses Strong Demand in First Phase

Gaurs Group, a leading real estate developer in India, has achieved a remarkable milestone with its luxury residential project, ‘Legacy by Gaurs’, located in Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida. The first phase of the project has generated Rs 1,300 crore in sales, with nearly 200 apartments sold, underscoring the Group’s strong position in the luxury real estate market.

Nestled within the prestigious enclave of Jaypee Greens, ‘Legacy by Gaurs’ offers an unparalleled golf-course living experience, with every apartment overlooking the lush expanse of a championship golf course. This exclusive location blends natural beauty with sophisticated living. The project comprises spacious residences in two configurations: 3,500 sq. ft. and 4,700 sq. ft., across four premium towers, totaling approximately 250 apartments. With world-class amenities and a serene environment, the development caters to discerning buyers seeking elegance, privacy, and an elevated lifestyle.

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said: “The overwhelming response to ‘Legacy by Gaurs’ is a true reflection of the trust and confidence homebuyers have in us. For over 30 years, we’ve focused not only on delivering homes but on creating long-term value for our customers. In the last decade alone, we’ve delivered nearly 50,000 units, with each project serving as a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. ‘Legacy by Gaurs’ is not just about luxury living; it’s about creating spaces that resonate with our customers’ aspirations and stand the test of time. The remarkable success of this project reinforces our belief that well-executed design and an unwavering commitment to excellence are the foundation of trust in real estate.”

Gaurs Group’s legacy in the luxury segment is further highlighted by its high-profile projects such as ‘The Islands by Gaurs,’ ‘Trecento Residences by Gaurs,’ and ‘Gaur NYC Residences,’ the latter of which sold out within just 2.5 days of its launch in Wave City.

This latest achievement with ‘Legacy by Gaurs’ showcases the Group’s ongoing dedication to designing homes that blend elegance, functionality, and sustainability. Beyond aesthetic appeal, the project offers residents a lifestyle defined by world-class amenities, excellent connectivity, and a peaceful setting against the backdrop of the championship golf course.

As Gaurs Group celebrates 30 years of excellence, it continues to set benchmarks in luxury real estate, consistently redefining what modern homebuyers can expect. With a steadfast focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Group remains a trailblazer in creating visionary and enduring projects.

Looking ahead, Gaurs Group is preparing for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) within the next one to two years. The company also plans to expand its portfolio with a range of ultra-luxury housing, office spaces, hotels, schools, retail developments, and sports projects, further solidifying its role in shaping the future of Indian real estate.