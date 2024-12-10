REHAU Appoints Tushar Verma as Executive Vice President, Strengthening Leadership for Future Growth

REHAU India, a global leader in polymer-based solutions, announced the appointment of Mr. Tushar Verma as its Executive Vice President. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, Tushar will play a pivotal role in driving REHAU’s growth trajectory across India and the SEA region.

Tushar Verma an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and a postgraduate degree from NIILM-CMS. Over the years, he has honed his leadership and management skills through key roles with renowned organizations like Kohler, Fisher & Paykel, Grohe, American Standard, HSIL & Pergo. His journey reflects a rich blend of expertise, strategic insight, and a passion for driving excellence, all of which he now brings to his role at REHAU.

His appointment aligns with REHAU’s emphasis to further strengthen its leadership team and deliver impactful solutions in the building and interior solutions space.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Faiz Ahmed, Director of REHAU India & South East Asia, said, “Tushar’s appointment marks an exciting chapter for REHAU as we continue to expand our presence and capabilities in the region. His dynamic leadership style and proven ability to drive growth make him a valuable addition to our team. I am confident that his strategic insights and passion for innovation will propel us to new heights and solidify our position as industry leaders.” Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr. Tushar Verma said,“I am delighted to join REHAU, a brand synonymous with innovation and quality. It is a privilege to be part of a company that places such a strong emphasis on customer-centric solutions and sustainability. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to build on its remarkable legacy and contribute to its continued success in this dynamic arena.”

Tushar’s appointment reflects REHAU’s ongoing focus on attracting and empowering top talent to drive its vision of making buildings and interiors smarter, sustainable, and better. As the Executive VP, he shall oversee key initiatives, ensuring REHAU continues to set benchmarks in innovation, customer experience, and sustainability.