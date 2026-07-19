Luxor to Showcase Its Complete Portfolio of Writing Instruments and Creative Solutions at Paperworld India & Giftex 2026

New Delhi, July 2026: Luxor, one of India’s leading writing instruments and stationery companies, is set to participate in Paperworld India & Giftex 2026, taking place from 30 July to 1 August at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the company’s comprehensive portfolio spanning globally renowned and homegrown brands including Parker, Schneider, Luxor, Doodles and Crayola.

At the exhibition, Luxor will present solutions catering to every stage of a consumer’s journey, from creative products designed for preschoolers and young learners to premium writing instruments and gifting solutions for professionals, business leaders and corporate executives. The showcase will highlight the company’s continued focus on innovation, creativity and quality across writing, colouring, art and gifting categories.

Paperworld India & Giftex is one of the country’s largest trade exhibitions for stationery, office supplies, gifting and corporate solutions, attracting thousands of business visitors including corporate buyers, distributors, retailers, resellers and procurement professionals from across industries.

Commenting on the participation, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., said, “Paperworld India & Giftex provides an excellent platform to connect with our partners, customers and the wider business community. Our portfolio today caters to diverse consumer needs, from a child’s first creative experience to premium gifting and executive writing solutions. We look forward to showcasing our innovations and strengthening relationships with existing and prospective business partners.”

Visitors can experience live product demonstrations, discover innovative solutions across Luxor’s brand portfolio, and interact with the team to explore retail, distribution and corporate gifting opportunities.

Event Details

Event: Paperworld India & Giftex 2026 Dates: 30 July to 1 August 2026 Venue: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Business visitors can register for the exhibition free of charge until 20 July. Registration after this date will be chargeable as per the organiser’s guidelines.