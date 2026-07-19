From Classrooms to Clinics: East Point College of Physiotherapy Celebrates 4th Graduation Ceremony – INIZIO 2026

Thirty-five Bachelor of Physiotherapy graduates step into the healthcare profession with a commitment to compassion, ethics, and excellence

Bengaluru, July 19: East Point College of Physiotherapy celebrated its 4th Graduation Ceremony – INIZIO 2026 at East Point College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre,marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of its graduating students. Around 35 Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) graduates were conferred their degrees in the presence of parents, faculty members, and distinguished dignitaries.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Prof. Dr. U. T. Iftikhar Fareed, Chairman, Karnataka State Allied & Healthcare Council, Syndicate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), and Dean, Dr. M. V. Shetty Group of Colleges, Mangaluru. The event was also graced by Sri S. V. Pramod Gowda and Sri S. V. Rajiv Gowda, CEOs, East Point Group of Institutions; Sri Peter Francis, Secretary, M.G. Charitable Trust; Dr. Narendra P. Datti, Principal; Dr. D. Prem Kumar, Executive Director; Dr. Kempraj, Medical Superintendent; and Dr. Rajanna, Hospital Director.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Prasanna Mohan (PT), Principal, highlighted the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, clinical competency, research, innovation, and holistic student development. Sri Peter Francis appreciated the institution’s dedication to producing competent and compassionate healthcare professionals.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the Graduation Oath and Tassel Turning Ceremony, led by Dr. Prachi Jain, reaffirming the graduates’ commitment to ethical practice and professional responsibility.

The Awards and Honours segment recognized outstanding academic achievements. Dr. Abhinaya V (PT), Dr. Nandini Srinivasan (PT), and Dr. Vinay S (PT) received the Academic Excellence Awards for securing Ranks I, II, and III, respectively, while Dr. Dhanya S Kumar (PT) was honoured with the Best Outgoing Student Award 2026.

Extending his congratulations to the graduating class, Sri S. V. Pramod Gowda, CEO, East Point Group of Institutions, said, “Graduation marks the beginning of a lifelong commitment to healing, compassion, and service. As healthcare professionals, physiotherapists play a vital role in restoring mobility, improving quality of life, and enhancing patient well-being. At East Point, we are proud to nurture competent, ethical, and compassionate healthcare professionals who are equipped to meet the evolving needs of society. I congratulate each graduate and wish them every success as they embark on this noble profession.”

Congratulating the graduates, Sri S. V. Rajiv Gowda, CEO, East Point Group of Institutions, said, “Education is not merely about earning a degree; it is about developing the knowledge, values, and confidence to make a meaningful difference. At East Point Group of Institutions, we are committed to empowering students through quality education, innovation, experiential learning, and holistic development. I congratulate our graduating physiotherapists and encourage them to continue learning, lead with integrity, and contribute positively to the healthcare profession and society.”

INIZIO 2026 celebrated not only the graduation of 35 physiotherapists but also the beginning of their journey as skilled, ethical, and compassionate healthcare professionals dedicated to improving lives and serving society with excellence.