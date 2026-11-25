LOS ANGELES, Nov 25 — AEG Global Partnerships and AXS today announced that Stephanie Streeter has been named Vice President, Partnership Sales, a newly created role designed to accelerate brand partnership growth across AXS and the broader AEG portfolio. Building on her experience leading Theaters & Residencies at AXS, Streeter will focus on developing new brand partnerships and connecting brands with live entertainment audiences through AXS’s growing ticketing platform, technology and network of venue and event partners. In this new role, Streeter will report to Nick Baker, President and COO of AEG Global Partnerships.

As brands seek meaningful ways to engage consumers through live experiences, AXS offers opportunities to connect with fans throughout the live event journey, from ticket discovery and purchase to the event itself. AXS expects to process nearly $5 billion in ticketing transactions in 2026, underscoring the scale and reach of its platform. Streeter will work with brands and agencies to develop partnerships leveraging AXS’s ticketing technology, digital platforms and relationships across sports, music and entertainment. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, she will also strengthen AEG Global Partnerships’ presence in the region, deepening its relationships with technology companies and other leading brands across Silicon Valley.

“AXS has experienced tremendous growth, expanding our reach across some of the world’s most iconic venues and live entertainment experiences,” said Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS. “As we continue investing in our technology and expanding our capabilities, we see significant opportunities for brands to connect with passionate fans in new and meaningful ways. By combining our audience reach and live entertainment expertise, we can deliver partnerships that create value for brands, our venue and event partners and fans. Stephanie brings the experience and commercial vision to help us realize that opportunity.”

Streeter’s appointment will complement the continued leadership of Erin Zinser, Senior Vice President, AXS Sponsorship Sales & Activation, AEG Global Partnerships, who oversees sponsorship sales and activation for AXS. Together, their efforts will support the ongoing growth of brand partnerships across AXS and the broader AEG portfolio.

“Stephanie understands AXS from the inside out and knows how to turn that knowledge into opportunities brands can act on,” said Nick Baker, President and COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “Her experience and relationships complement Erin Zinser’s outstanding leadership of AXS sponsorship sales and activation, strengthening our ability to bring AXS into broader partnership conversations, while her position in the Bay Area will help us expand our presence in one of the country’s most important business and technology markets.”