Model N Appoints Amar Jani as Chief Financial Officer

HYDERABAD, India. – July 10, 2025 – Model N, the leader in revenue optimisation and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, has announced the appointment of Amar Jani, Chief Financial Officer. This strategic leadership addition reflects the company’s commitment to deepening its customer-centric approach and strengthening financial operations as it scales.

“We support life sciences and high-tech innovators in their mission to deliver life-changing products to the world. Our clients face unparalleled regulatory change, supply chain shifts, and revenue management challenges. In this context, we need the best and most innovative leaders,” said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N. India plays a pivotal role in our innovation engine, and we are focused on delivering high-quality software, delighting our clients, and growing our solution portfolio. To do this, we need strong financial management and to deepen our investment in the customer experience. Amar brings skills that will lead us in this direction.”

Amar Jani joins Model N as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in finance and the software industry. In his role, Jani will drive operational efficiency, business development, portfolio optimisation, and long-term value creation for the company.

Most recently, Jani served as Chief Financial Officer at Medable, a leading clinical trial software platform serving the life sciences industry, where he led significant business transformation initiatives focused on growth and strategic execution. Before Medable, he held senior finance leadership roles at Celonis and Alteryx, where he played key roles in scaling these companies through periods of hypergrowth, leading financial planning, capital funding and analytics.

The new executive leadership further solidifies Model N’s market position and reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence to customers and stakeholders worldwide.