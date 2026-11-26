New Delhi, Nov 26: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched a new State Dashboard on its eSankhyiki portal to make State-level government statistics easier to access and understand.

The dashboard has been developed in collaboration with the Institute for Competitiveness. It provides information on 283 indicators from 21 statistical products, covering 10 key areas, including agriculture, education, employment and wages, gender and inclusion.

Users can select a State and explore data by theme. They can also compare information across States through interactive charts and filters. The dashboard allows users to view statistical notes and metadata, download datasets and share visualisations.

The eSankhyiki portal serves as a central platform for accessing official statistics. It currently hosts 43 statistical products, 1,109 datasets and more than 139 million records. It also offers data visualisations, machine-readable downloads and APIs.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s wider efforts under Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics and Research (VISTAR). It aims to strengthen the ability of States and Union Territories to produce detailed statistics, including district-level data, and use them for local planning and policymaking.

MoSPI said the dashboard will be expanded gradually by adding more indicators, making a wider range of official statistics available to users