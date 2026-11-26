Built on the core promise that every business deserves to be found and every opportunity deserves to grow—now seamlessly accessible worldwide via Web, iOS App Store, and Google Play Store.

NOVEMBER 25, 2026 — In today’s enterprise technology landscape, most business platforms focus almost exclusively on post-sales management—tracking support tickets, managing legacy CRM pipelines, or processing backend accounting long after a deal is sealed. Yet, millions of growing businesses, independent service providers, and global enterprises face their single greatest operational bottleneck much earlier: establishing global pre-sales visibility and converting high-intent leads without incurring unsustainable digital marketing costs.

Addressing this critical market gap, Livease Technology Solutions Inc. continues to expand its flagship platform, Livi Leads —a next-generation global B2B2C business discovery, lead generation, and workflow automation ecosystem. Operating as an established growth engine for companies and individuals worldwide, Livi Leads seamlessly guides commercial interactions from initial brand discovery to final deal closure, providing organizations with cross-border reach while equipping everyday users, job seekers, and partners with an intuitive everyday workspace.

The Problem ‘We Are Solving’

While the software market offers thousands of tools for specialized business functions, companies face systemic operational friction that slows down growth and leads to lost revenue:

1. Top-of-Funnel Visibility Blindspots (Pre-Sales Gap): Most operational software (CRMs, ERPs, accounting suites) only kicks in after a customer is acquired. Businesses struggle with expensive ad costs or restrictive local directories just to get discovered by international or high-intent buyers.

2. App Fragmentation & “Lead Leakage”: Teams routinely juggle 4 to 6 separate applications—online directories for visibility, WhatsApp/email for negotiation, spreadsheets for follow-up tracking, and disconnected tools to monitor project status. . Valuable leads

frequently slip through the cracks during the back-and-forth across disconnected channels.

3.Delayed Deal Execution & Communication Gaps: Without real-time action tracking and multi-party notifications, issuing estimates, approving quotations, updating work reports, and tracking project milestones take days or weeks—leaving clients and team members out of the loop.

4. Heavy Enterprise Overhead: Small-to-medium enterprises and service providers are often forced to buy complex, expensive enterprise software stacks just to get basic HR, task scheduling, and quote approval features.

Livi Leads directly solves these challenges by uniting global discovery, lead tracking, quotation approvals, action tracking, and automated team/client notifications into one connected, cost-effective workspace.

Shifting From Post-Sales Management to Global Pre-Sales Visibility

Livi Leads resolves software friction by integrating the complete lead-to-cash lifecycle into a single connected environment, operating alongside existing software stacks without forcing costly system overhauls:

1. Cross-Border Pre-Sales Discovery (“Any Country to Any Country”): Moving beyond restrictive local directories and paid ad dependencies, Livi Leads enables organizations to publish dynamic, shareable Business Profiles complete with custom QR codes and direct web links. This provides companies instant cross-border visibility across B2B (supplier and distributor networks), B2C (direct consumer reach), and C2B (direct customer-to-business lead capture) channels worldwide.

2. Unified Action Tracking & Connected Workflows: From the moment a qualified enquiry arrives, teams and customers can track every single action inside one transparent flow—from issuing structured quotations and posting work reports to scheduling follow-ups. Automated instant notifications keep all stakeholders, clients, and team members updated at every step so critical milestones are never overlooked.

3. Interoperability With Existing ERPs and CRMs: Positioned as a global discovery and growth hub, Livi Leads complements established enterprise software setups. Organizations retain their preferred ERPs or accounting suites while leveraging Livi Leads’ built-in Lite HR management, job listing modules, and strategic B2B Connect network.

Practical Daily Utility for Individuals, Freelancers, and Job Seekers

Beyond enterprise operations, Livi Leads provides practical everyday functionality for consumers, working professionals, and job seekers across international markets:

● Direct Career & Job Application Hub: Job seekers can construct detailed profiles showcasing verified skills, experience, and CV details to apply directly to verified employers on the platform globally.

● In-App Quotation Approvals & Task Management: Consumers browsing local or global service providers can review incoming estimates, approve or decline quotes on the spot, schedule online or offline meetings, and manage daily personal tasks with automated roll-over capabilities.

● Centralized Document Archival & Storage: Individual accounts benefit from automated document management and cloud storage integration, keeping critical records, project quotes, and receipts organized in one place.

Expanding Ecosystem: LiviChat, Mobile Accessibility & Partner Growth

As part of its ongoing commitment to streamline commercial workflows globally, Livease Technology Solutions Inc. continues to enhance the platform’s multi-channel ecosystem:

● Available Across Platforms: Livi Leads is fully operational across the Web and available for download worldwide on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, enabling seamless workflow management on any mobile device or desktop setup.

● Context-Aware Communication (LiviChat): To further accelerate deal closing velocity, the company is preparing to introduce LiviChat, a dedicated, context-aware messaging module designed to facilitate real-time contract negotiations, document sharing, and vendor discussions directly within the platform environment.

● Community & Partner Program: Users, consultants, and professionals looking to grow alongside the ecosystem can participate in the Livi Leads Partner Program, enabling individuals to introduce businesses to the platform and access transparent referral rewards.

“Most software today focuses on managing a customer after a contract is signed. We built Livi Leads to solve the core problem businesses face: giving them the

pre-sales visibility to be discovered globally, We built Livi Leads to give businesses the pre-sales visibility to be discovered globally, while ensuring every action, quotation, and milestone is tracked with instant notifications to everyone involved—closing deals faster without app clutter.”

Experience Livi Leads Today

● Official Portal: https://livileads.com

● Mobile Apps: Available globally on iOS App Store and Google Play Store ● Instagram: https://instagram.com/livileads

● Facebook: https://facebook.com/livileads

● LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/showcase/livi-leads

Sales & Support

cs@livileads.com

Livease Technology Solutions Inc.

Email: hello@livileads.com

Note: Livi Leads is a global business discovery, workflow automation, and action-tracking platform designed to complement, not replace, specialized enterprise ERPs or dedicated accounting suites.