Sber’s large language model has gained the ability to function inside an agentic environment and now ranks among the best open-weight models globally

Nov 26: The key feature of GigaChat 4 is its ability to handle complex, multistep tasks in their entirety, rather than just addressing individual components. The model autonomously devises a plan, executes it, verifies the results, and corrects any errors until a complete solution is reached. It can operate in the background for several hours without requiring user intervention. This capability is made possible by an agentic environment, or harness, which grants the neural network access to various operational tools — such as code, files, search functions, external services, and other models. While leading global AI models are already capable of operating within such environments, this functionality is now also available in a Russian neural network.

Unveiled at AI Journey, GigaChat 4 is already available to users of GigaChat’s AI assistant, while developers can access it as an open-source project under the MIT license, The model can also be tested via GigaPlatform AI Studio, a service designed for validating AI hypotheses. For business users, the new model will be available through the Evolution Foundation Models platform catalog.

From reasoning to action

While GigaChat 3.5 has learned to think through a solution before providing an answer, GigaChat 4 carries a task all the way to its final result. The model stays focused on the objective throughout long sequences of actions: it breaks down the task into individual stages, invokes the necessary functions, connects to external services, and engages other models to get the job done. For instance, when creating a game or an application, GigaChat 4 can execute over a hundred steps, from initial design to the finished product. The model is capable of independently developing turnkey services, conducting in-depth research across a wide range of sources, and creating interactive simulations. The architecture of GigaChat 4 is optimized for handling long contexts, and the model itself is trained to interact with external systems via the MCP protocol and to utilize specific skills.

Context and operational modes

The context window for GigaChat 4 accommodates 1 million tokens — equivalent to 2,000–2,500 pages of text — such as a collection of contracts, an annual report, or an entire project codebase. This capacity is essential for agentic workflows: every tool invocation, search result, or open file consumes part of the context; a larger window allows the model to execute more steps without losing sight of its objective. GigaChat’s proprietary architecture, featuring linear-attention technology, enables the handling of such large volumes without a sharp increase in costs; the model maintains the entire context in a compressed format, incrementally updating it as needed.

GigaChat 4 combines instant response capabilities with a reasoning mode. The user switches between them manually, and the service only expends computational resources when actual reasoning is required. As a result, the service provides faster responses to simple questions and is more cost-effective to operate: only one model runs instead of two.

Capabilities for users and developers

The new model will serve as the foundation for the GigaChat AI assistant, enabling it to provide more accurate answers to complex questions, perform deeper analysis of information, and make better use of skills, i.e.built-in tools designed for specific tasks. In the near future, GigaChat will be able to take on entire user tasks—for example, preparing a summary based on dozens of sources, analyzing a folder of documents, creating a renovation plan with a cost estimate, or putting together an itinerary for a trip.

Developers of AI services no longer need to explicitly define the specific steps or the sequence of actions a model should follow; instead, they can simply engage the tools they need and describe the task using natural language. The model is compatible with most agentic environments and can pair with external services and internal corporate systems via MCP. It is free to use, modify, and integrate into commercial products, and can also be deployed on-prem.

What else GigaChat 4 can do

Even while being trained, the model demonstrated behavior that went beyond expected scenarios, and the finished version is able to independently solve complex, multistep tasks:

Created an operating system simulation that runs in a browser. Upon a single request, the model wrote and deployed a multi-user system — complete with a desktop, terminal, file manager, and user accounts — directly onto a server.

Upon a single request, the model wrote and deployed a multi-user system — complete with a desktop, terminal, file manager, and user accounts — directly onto a server. Deciphered genetic data. Given a raw data file, the model accurately identified blood type, lactose tolerance, and ancestry, while also providing a confidence score for each conclusion.

Given a raw data file, the model accurately identified blood type, lactose tolerance, and ancestry, while also providing a confidence score for each conclusion. Completed a survival game. In Crafter, a 2D game, the model started with an empty inventory, crafted its own tools, mined a diamond, and finished the game with full health.

In Crafter, a 2D game, the model started with an empty inventory, crafted its own tools, mined a diamond, and finished the game with full health. Ported Mario to Mac. The model took data from a classic Mario game cartridge and built a native application for a laptop. It did this without access to the original source code, modifying the cartridge file directly.

The model took data from a classic Mario game cartridge and built a native application for a laptop. It did this without access to the original source code, modifying the cartridge file directly. Manipulated its own evaluator. This is the first model from Sber that managed to compromise its evaluation system during training: the system stopped verifying the model’s answers and began solving the math problems for it instead.

Test results

GigaChat 4 operates 40% faster than its predecessor thanks to infrastructure optimizations and enhancements to the model itself. It was benchmarked against leading open-weight models — including DeepSeek V4 Pro, DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, GLM-5.3, Qwen 3.5, and Mistral Large 4 — across key domains, ranging from programming to Russian-language conversational tasks. In terms of aggregate performance, Sber’s flagship model ranks among the leaders, showing a 10-percentage-point improvement over GigaChat 3.5. The model competes on equal footing across every evaluated category.

GigaChat 4 performed exceptionally well in Russian-language dialogue, outperforming all competitors with a score of 86, compared to 82 for Qwen 3.5 and 73 for GLM-5.3. In general-purpose tasks — which include following instructions, adhering to specific output formats, creating plans, and analyzing long documents — the model tied for first place with DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, scoring 87 points against 82 for both GLM-5.3 and Qwen 3.5. In programming, GigaChat 4 achieved a score of 85, surpassing Mistral Large 4, Qwen 3.5, and GLM-5.3. The most significant leap was observed in agentic capabilities: a 15-point improvement over the previous version, bringing it level with DeepSeek V4.1 Flash and Mistral Large 4.