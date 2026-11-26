Industry-wide camp held with the support of Life Insurance Council as part of IRDAI’s Grievance Redressal Month

44 life and general insurance companies participated.

76 policyholder complaints resolved and dues worth ₹ 3.51 crore were settled.

Thiruvananthapuram, 26th November 2026: Tata AIA Life Insurance hosted a Grievance Redressal Camp in Thiruvananthapuram on November 24, 2026, as part of Grievance Redressal Month, an initiative of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Total 44 life and general insurance companies took part in the multi-insurer camp.

IRDAI is observing November 2026 as Grievance Redressal Month, an industry-wide initiative to strengthen policyholder trust by making grievance resolution fairer, faster, and more accessible. Under the initiative, select insurers, including Tata AIA, are organising 16 Grievance Redressal Camps across the country from November 13 to 27, 2026 with the support of Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council. The camps bring policyholders, insurers, and the Insurance Ombudsman together to resolve concerns on the spot and raise awareness of the grievance redressal mechanisms available to policyholders.

The Thiruvananthapuram camp organized by Tata AIA was attended by Smt. KGPL Rama Devi, Chief General Manager, IRDAI, Shri Bhaskar Roy, Assistant Manager, IRDAI, Shri A Shiyas, Secretary, Office of the Insurance Ombudsman (OIO), Kochi, Smt. Deepa Jose, Administrative Officer, Office of the Insurance Ombudsman, Kochi and Smt. Indira Vallat, Assistant Secretary, Council of Insurance Ombudsman, along with senior members of Tata AIA Life’s leadership and customer service teams. Policyholders met company representatives face to face and were taken through the grievance redressal process, including the channels available to register and track a grievance, so they can access timely support in future.

Through the day, a total of 76 policyholders from different insurance companies visited the camp where dues worth ₹ 3.51 crore were settled.

The Tata AIA Life team also resolved grievances on the spot, in line with applicable policy terms and regulatory guidelines, and settled dues worth over ₹ 44 lakh. Policyholders whose concerns needed further review were given clear next steps and timelines.

The sessions focused on resolving grievances at the first point of contact, complying promptly with Insurance Ombudsman awards, and using the Bima Bharosa portal for greater transparency. Speakers agreed that as the industry works towards the national mission of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, policyholder trust must remain central to expanding coverage.

Policyholders who could not attend the camp, or who need help with a query, can reach Tata AIA Life Insurance at 1-860-266-9966, write to life.complaints@tataaia.com, visit www.tataaia.com, or walk into the nearest Tata AIA Life branch.

Disclaimers:

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (IRDAI Regn. No.110) CIN: U66010MH2000PLC128403. Registered & Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013. Trade logo displayed above belongs to Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. and is used by Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. under a license. For any information including cancellation, claims and complaints, please contact our Insurance Advisor / Intermediary or visit Tata AIA Life’s nearest branch office or call 1-860-266-9966 (local charges apply) or write to us at customercare@tataaia.com. Visit us at: www.tataaia.com.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life `combines Tata’s pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA’s presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 38,164 crore for FY26, up 21% from FY25. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 10,018 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on both premiums and number of policies), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts. For more information on Tata AIA Life’s product portfolio and retirement solutions, please visit www.tataaia.com.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission ‘To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.

In 2024-25, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $180 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $328 billion as on March 31, 2025.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.

Notes:

(1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

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