Steel Secretary launches NMDC Vendor Portal

Hyderabad, 22 May 2024: Steel Secretary Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha launched NMDC’s Vendor Invoice Management and Self Service Portal at the company’s Corporate Office in Hyderabad on Monday.
Foraying ahead on its digital transformation journey, NMDC made the strategic decision to introduce and implement a seamless interface for vendors to engage with the company, streamlining the procurement life cycle while enhancing transparency and business harmony.Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha along with the company’s Senior Management – Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production); Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical); and Shri B Vishwanath, CVO were acquainted with the features of the Portal by the concerned NMDC officers and vendors.
Congratulating Team NMDC on going live with the Vendor Portal, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha said, “NMDC is known for its sustainable business practices and initiatives like these will encourage vendor participation while promoting an ecosystem of transparency and accountability. By revolutionizing the vendor interaction route, NMDC has set higher sights for the industry.”
“In our standing as a national mining company, NMDC strives to stay ahead of the curve, embracing innovation and leveraging technology to drive efficiency and transparency. This digital platform is a testament to our resolve towards Responsible Mining!” said Shri Amitava Mukherjee. Thriving on the momentum of 45 MT, NMDC delivered a promising start to FY25. The Steel Secretary also reviewed NMDC’s performance and plans in the pipeline for this financial year.