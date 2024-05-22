Steel Secretary launches NMDC Vendor Portal

Hyderabad, 22 May 2024: Steel Secretary Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha launched NMDC’s Vendor Invoice Management and Self Service Portal at the company’s Corporate Office in Hyderabad on Monday.

Foraying ahead on its digital transformation journey, NMDC made the strategic decision to introduce and implement a seamless interface for vendors to engage with the company, streamlining the procurement life cycle while enhancing transparency and business harmony.Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha along with the company’s Senior Management – Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production); Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical); and Shri B Vishwanath, CVO were acquainted with the features of the Portal by the concerned NMDC officers and vendors.