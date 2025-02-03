NSS Orientation Program held

Hyderabad, February 03, 2025: Anurag University organized the NSS Orientation Program at its premises. Prof Dr. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Council of Higher Education, Government of Telangana was the Chief Guest

Anurag University successfully organized the NSS Orientation Program, a significant event aimed at instilling the values of service, discipline, and commitment among students. The program was graced by esteemed Chief Guest, Professor Dr. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education

Addressing 200 plus gatherings of the college in the presence of CEO S. Neelima, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Archana Mantri, motivational speaker Dr. K. Ravi Teja, Program Coordinator Dr. C. Mallesha, Dean School of Engineering Dr Vijay Kumar, and Dean Student Affairs D.r V. S. Rao, among other distinguished guests he said we keep talking, hearing a lot about technology. What is technology, he asked and said Technology is the practical application of knowledge to create new things or do things in new ways. It is not new. It existed from time immemorial. Technology gives comfort.

Humanity witnessed Scientific, Political, Industrial, Information, and digital revolutions in the past. The 19th Century belonged to Europe, the 20th century belonged to America, 21st was the Indian century. We witnessed these transformations, and revolution because of the knowledge. Typically, revolutions take the form of organized movements aimed at effecting change—economic change, technological change, political change, or social change. Students have always played a pivotal role in the social and cultural history of many countries.

The mantra today is perform or perish. You need to develop yourself so well to be globally competitive

In his opening remarks, Dr Mallesh, the NSS coordinator, said NSS is an extension dimension of the higher education system that orients student youth to community service while they are studying in educational institutions. The sole aim of the NSS is to provide hands-on experience to young students in delivering community service, he added

The program highlighted the remarkable achievements and progress of Anurag University’s NSS wing, emphasizing its dedication to community outreach, discipline, and selfless service.

The event also saw the participation of NSS Program Officers, faculty trainees, and enthusiastic volunteers.