RBI Monetary Policy Quote on behalf of Magicbricks, CEO, Sudhir Pai

Mr. Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks.

“The RBI’s decision to maintain the current policy rate reflects its continued focus on inflation management and financial stability. From a real estate perspective, this stability supports sustained buyer confidence, especially in the mid‐ to premium housing segments where purchase intent remains strong. While consumers were hoping for a rate cut to ease home loan EMIs, the unchanged stance ensures affordability doesn’t worsen — thereby keeping demand for residential real estate intact. We expect that once inflation starts trending firmly within the RBI’s comfort zone, there could be room for a downward revision in rates, which would provide a further fillip to housing uptake in FY25. For now, policy continuity bodes well for both homebuyers and developers by providing a predictable environment for decision‐making and long‐term planning.”