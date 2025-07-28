Reimagining Conservation Through Buildings: Why Built Environment Is Central To Nature Protection

by Ahmed Mahrous, Sales Director – HVAC & IREF

DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2025– As we mark World Nature Conservation Day this year, it’s worth pausing to reflect on our natural ecosystems and the built environments that surround them, the cities we inhabit, the offices we work in, the hospitals we rely on, the data centers that power our digital lives and all other spaces, often taken for granted, are deeply entangled with the health of our planet.

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we’ve long understood that buildings are not neutral entities. They consume over 40% of global energy and account for almost 40% of greenhouse gas emissions. Their design, operation, and management directly impact the quality of air we breathe, the biodiversity we protect and the resources we preserve.

That’s why we believe environmental stewardship begins at the structural level. From HVAC systems that optimize energy use without sacrificing comfort, to smart sensors that manage lighting, water, and airflow in real time, the future of conservation is increasingly digital. When we embed intelligence into buildings, we empower them to become active agents of sustainability.

Nature conservation is no longer the sole domain of forests, oceans, and wetlands. It extends to rooftops, data centers, classrooms, and manufacturing floors. In fact, how we cool, heat, ventilate and secure these spaces could make or break our collective efforts to reach net-zero goals and biodiversity commitments.

Johnson Controls is actively advancing this mission through tangible, measurable results. As of 2024, we achieved a 56% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity compared to our 2017 baseline, far exceeding our original 2025 target of 25%. This reaffirms our alignment with long-term climate goals such as the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 agenda and the COP28 energy efficiency targets.

But sustainability is more than just reducing emissions, it is also about how we operate and how we support the communities around us. Underscoring that smart and purpose-driven actions deliver lasting impact, in 2024 alone, Johnson Controls employees contributed over two million volunteer hours, with 84% of those efforts aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

This clearly demonstrates that environmental and social progress go hand in hand. Moreover, we made significant strides in our own operations, achieving nearly 90% of our 2030 absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

Today, across healthcare facilities, universities, airports, data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure, Johnson Controls is helping organizations cut emissions, increase resilience and align with environmental benchmarks. But our vision goes further. We see a future where every building, be it new or existing, contributes to conservation by design.

World Nature Conservation Day is a reminder that sustainability isn’t just about protection; it’s about transformation that starts with rethinking the infrastructure we’ve already built. Through smart systems, responsible innovation and data-driven decision-making, the buildings of tomorrow can help heal the planet today.

At Johnson Controls, we remain committed to enabling a future where every building is intelligent and sustainable, with a strong focus on environmental priorities, one building at a time.