Grand Opening of Iswarya Fertility Centre’s 86th Branch in Mettupalayam

Mettupalayam, July 22: Iswarya Fertility Centre, one of India’s leading and most trusted fertility care providers, has inaugurated its 86th branch on June 19, 2026, at Coimbatore Main Road, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, in a grand ceremony.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. S. Chandralekha, Founder of Iswarya Fertility Centre, Mr. N. Sunil Anand, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Mettupalayam (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), and Dr. Maheswaran, Treasurer of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who officially inaugurated the centre by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

With over 40 years of excellence in fertility care, Iswarya Fertility Centre has helped more than 300,000 couples realize their dream of parenthood. The centre is equipped with world-class medical technology, internationally accredited laboratories, and a team of highly experienced fertility specialists. Over the years, Iswarya has successfully provided advanced fertility treatments including IVF, IUI, ICSI, Fertility Preservation, and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeries.

The new Mettupalayam branch has been established to ensure that people living in Mettupalayam and the surrounding regions have convenient access to these advanced fertility treatments closer to home.