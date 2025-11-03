Snapdeal launches its Expanded Winter Wear Collection

Mumbai, 03 November 2025: Value e-commerce marketplace, Snapdeal, has expanded its winter wear portfolio with the addition of several new brands across men’s and women’s categories.

The platform’s winter drop features an expanded line-up of street-style favourites with Jump Cuts, Adro, Tripr, Globus, Kotty, and Rino joining the crew, alongside new collections from Maniac, Sassafras, Highlander, The Indian Garage Co., Tokyo Talkies, Freehand, and Dollar.

This winter, it’s all about layering loud and owning your vibe. Oversized hoodies, shackets, sweatshirts, and varsity jackets – all are in – built for comfort and styled for the streets. The season’s palette goes bold with deep greens, maroons, and mustard, while sustainable cotton blends, recycled fleece, and breathable knits bring that perfect mix of warmth and drip. Inclusivity is the new cool with fresh silhouettes and extended size ranges that let everyone flex their fit, their way.

“Winter wear is gaining strong traction on Snapdeal” said Achint Setia, CEO of Snapdeal. “Shoppers from Tier 2 towns to metros are chasing the season’s biggest fashion drops — and we’re here to make sure every look stays sharp, cozy, and affordable.”

From off-duty hoodies to chill-weather layers, Snapdeal’s winter collection is proof that style doesn’t need a big tag — just the right attitude. The platform continues to redefine what value fashion looks like street-smart, trend-driven, and made for Bharat’s new generation.

The new winter collection is now live on Snapdeal and available for delivery across 96 percent of India’s pin codes, ensuring shoppers everywhere can stay fashionably warm this winter.