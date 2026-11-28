DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov 28 — The Global AgroVet Research Conference (GARCX 2026) was held on 23–24 November at Dusit Thani, Dubai, UAE, in a hybrid format, under the theme “One Health – One Planet: Synergizing Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.” Organised by the Agricultural Research Communication Centre (ARCC Journals), the conference brought together perspectives from agriculture, animal health, food systems, research, policy, technology and environmental sustainability.

Across its sessions, GARCX 2026 highlighted a central principle of One Health: human, animal, plant and ecosystem health are interconnected. Food security, zoonotic disease risks, climate pressures and sustainable production require coordinated responses across disciplines and borders. Discussions explored how scientific evidence, innovation and practical experience can inform stronger food systems, responsible agricultural practices and more resilient communities.

The conference featured a gathering of international speakers, experts and delegates from diverse sectors. Among the speakers contributing to these discussions were Dr. Gurbachan Singh, Founder of the Gurbachan Singh Foundation for Research, Education and Development; Dr. L.D. Singla, Professor and former Head of Veterinary Parasitology at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; and Prof. Yashpal Singh Malik of ICAR–Indian Veterinary Research Institute. Their contributions addressed integrated approaches to agriculture and animal health, parasitic diseases at the human–animal–environment interface, and the importance of research collaboration and animal-health surveillance.

Also among the participating speakers were Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Agriculture Consultant to the Gulf Cooperation Council, who contributed to discussions on sustainable agriculture and food-system resilience, and Ahmed Ali Obaid Alhefeiti, Founder of Wadi Dafta Plantation, who brought an industry and plantation perspective to sustainable production. Their participation reflected the value of connecting scientific knowledge with field experience and implementation.

By bringing researchers, veterinarians, policymakers, industry representatives, investors and practitioners into one forum, GARCX aimed to encourage cross-sector partnerships and knowledge exchange. Its hybrid format enabled participation beyond the host city, reinforcing the international nature of shared agricultural, animal-health and environmental challenges.

GARCX is organised by ARCC Journals, the publishing identity of the Agricultural Research Communication Centre. Established in 1967, ARCC supports scientific communication across agriculture and allied disciplines, including veterinary, dairy and food sciences. Through its journals and conference platform, ARCC advances the exchange of research and ideas that can contribute to sustainable development.