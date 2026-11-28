OTTAWA, Nov 28 — CUPE 8111, the union representing approximately 200 flight attendants at Canadian North, has reached a tentative agreement with the airline.

“This agreement represents significant progress toward addressing the financial impact of unpaid work and securing fair compensation for flight attendants at Canadian North,” said Isabelle Paquette, president of CUPE 8111. “We’re proud to bring this agreement to our members, who do challenging but vital work every day keeping passengers safe and connecting northern communities.”

Further details of the agreement will be available pending a ratification vote. The union will not comment further until members have had the opportunity to review the agreement.