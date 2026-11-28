LAVAL, France, Nov 28 — On June 6, 2025, Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announced that it had signed a put option agreement relating to the acquisition of all the shares in A.R.F., Flamme Environnement and Flamme Assainissement, which together comprise Flamme Group. Clearance from the French Competition Authority was one of the conditions precedent to completion of the acquisition.

By a decision dated November 27, 2026, the French Competition Authority cleared Séché Environnement’s acquisition of Flamme Group, subject to commitments. The French Competition Authority’s press release is available here.

This marks a further step in the proposed transaction. Discussions between the parties are ongoing regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction, in particular to take account of the commitments given.

Upcoming Events

Consolidated results as of December 31, 2026: March 15, 2027, after market close.