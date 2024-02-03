SocoFlame, Inc. Completes Acquisition of the Flamemaster Corporation

Pacoima, CA, February 03, 2024 – SocoFlame, Inc. (a subsidiary of Groupe Socomore) announced that it has closed its acquisition of the Flamemaster Corporation following the completion of its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of the Flamemaster Corporation. SocoFlame, Inc. (a subsidiary of Groupe Socomore) completed the acquisition of The Flamemaster Corporation through a merger of one of its wholly owned subsidiaries with and into The Flamemaster Corporation.

About Groupe Socomore – www.socomore.com

Socomore designs, manufactures and markets specialty chemistry solutions for critical operations: preparation, treatment, protection, assembly and testing of metal surfaces or composite materials, namely for the aerospace market.

To discover its different activities:

· Preparation, treatment of surfaces and coatings: www.socomore.com

· Non-destructive testing: www.babbco.fr

· Hygiene & disinfection: www.salveco.fr

· Taggant & reader against counterfeiting: www.olnica.com

About Flamemaster – www.flamemaster.com

Flamemaster is a long-standing supplier of sealants for the aerospace industry in North America, and will be celebrating its 82nd anniversary this year. A strategic supplier for US customers such as Lockheed Martin and the Department of Defense. Flamemaster is ISO 9001, EN 9100 and NADCAP certified.

Joshua Mazin will continue to manage the day-to-day operations as the Executive Vice President.